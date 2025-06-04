InfoComm Product Watch: IPMX, PTZs, RGB, and More New Must-See Products

InfoComm 2025 is right around the corner. As always, we have you covered, bringing you the must-see products to add to your preshow to-do list. Whether you can make it to Orlando or will be following from afar, AV Network brings you everything you need to know before the doors open on June 7, and all the way through the final day on June 13.

Today, check out Cobalt Digital, LAIA Technologies, LEA Professional, L-Acoustics, and RGB Spectrum are bringing to Orlando.

Cobalt Digital Has IPMX All Covered in Orlando

(Image credit: Cobalt Digital)

Cobalt Digital will highlight an array of products that range from a new audio monitor to a collection of IPMX-compliant solutions at booth 2804. This includes all new mini converters, openGear cards and frames, and standalone solutions. Products include new audio monitors that were recently added to its ARIA line, and the SAPPHIRE mini converters and PACIFIC encoders that will both be shown enhanced with new functionalities and support for IPMX. Additionally, Cobalt will present products from its UltraBlue IP-MV multiviewer series and WAVE family of routers and control panels.

The new ultra-flexible COBALT ARIA AUD-MON Audio Monitor features enhanced sound monitoring from a compact rack mount size unit, perfect for AV applications where space is limited. Developed from customer feedback, the sound is produced by an efficient Class-D amplifier with DSP and specially selected speaker components. The easy-to-use and customizable touch display front panel is designed for simple and intuitive operation with eight individual volume controls for mixing. Control can also be achieved through a web interface.

Also new, the COBALT SAPPHIRE BBG series of mini converters deliver high-quality design, function, and reliability in a small package. Available in a variety of configurations including single, dual, and quad channel, with some models capable of simultaneously transmitting and receiving, they are the ideal choice for directly displaying incoming IPMX content on HDMI monitors, including content originating from a WAN connection, or for converting from HDMI to compressed or baseband IPMX streams.

LAIA Technologies Ushers in New Generation of PTZ and Collaboration Cameras

(Image credit: LAIA Technologies)

LAIA Technologies will demonstrate at InfoComm booth 4169 how to both increase your PTZ and collaboration camera performance and reduce your system commissioning costs. The company is showing their full breadth of cameras that have the latest generation AI-enabled functions built-in, and work seamlessly with audio solutions from the top manufacturers.

LAIA Technologies will show their offerings for higher education (the company is a HETMA Gold Partner) and demonstrate how they’re empowering AV integrators and end users with better-performing and more easily manageable camera systems for corporate collaboration, courtroom, faith, broadcast, and live event applications throughout the country.

Key to LAIA’s value proposition for all camera offerings is their new IAVS (Intelligent Audio Visual Systems) software that leverages advanced API’s to allow the seamless operation of LAIA cameras with other AV system components such as third party beam forming mics from Nureva, Shure, and Sennheiser—for better audio tracking, and more. The software tracks and switches cameras automatically based on accurate voice detection information, providing a single virtual camera output combining up to four Laia PTZ IP cameras to Teams, Zoom, or Google conferencing software.

LEA Professional to Showcase New Connect Series 3004/3004D

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

LEA Professional will showcase new products for booth 6866. Attendees will get a first glance at the all-new Connect Series 3004/3004D.

The Connect Series 3004/3004D adds power and expands the options in its renowned Connect Series IoT-enabled smart amplifier lineup. The four-channel 3004/3004D drives up to 3,000 watts per channel into 2, 4, and 8 ohms as well as 70Vrms and 100Vrms, and is available in Network Connect and Dante Connect versions. The 3004D includes both 96kHz-capable Dante and AES67 connectivity options. The 3004 and 3004D include advanced DSP with 96kHz linear phase FIR crossover filters, acoustically transparent look ahead RMS and peak limiters, 32-bit floating-point DSP with built-in sample rate converters, and Smart Power Bridge technology.

The Connect Series Touch is PoE-powered for easy installation and can be used for individual zone or group control. Primary features include source selection, volume adjustment, and the ability to mute—all by zone or group. The controller features a color touchscreen with a rotary knob and is available in black and white versions. It is fully configurable for groups or zones of up to 100 amplifier channels using LEA’s WebUI software, providing unmatched ease of use and flexibility for configuring amplifiers in one centralized interface.

L-Acoustics to Host Live Immersive Audio Innovation

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

In audio demo room W224H, L-Acoustics will be showcasing L-Acoustics DJ, a new solution that transforms traditional stereo setups into fully immersive spatial audio experiences. Demonstrated at the show on an A10 system with KS21 subs, L-Acoustics DJ unlocks new creative possibilities for artists while offering venues a crucial competitive advantage in delivering premium audio experiences that captivate audiences.

L-Acoustics DJ demo sessions will take place June 11-13 at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m ET.

On stand 5261 in the exhibition hall, attendees get their first look at the new LA1.16i ultra-compact 16-channel amplified controller, explicitly engineered for installations. Purpose-built for near-field applications requiring lower sound pressure levels, the LA1.16i is particularly ideal for hospitality venues, retail environments, cultural spaces, and residential installations.

Also new, Soundvision Connect, a cloud-based platform expanding the reach of the manufacturer’s Soundvision 3D sound modeling software, will also be on display. The L-Acoustics booth will also feature L-ISA 2025, with its new introduction of Sound Spaces, L Series (L2 and L2D) Progressive Ultra-Dense Line Source arrays, the K3i line source array enclosure, Xi Series (X8i, X6i, and X4i) of low-profile coaxials, and other product offerings.

RGB Spectrum to Showcase XtendPoint KVM-over-IP and Display Solutions

(Image credit: RGB Spectrum)

RGB Spectrum located in booth 4132, will demonstrate its XtendPoint KVM-over-IP system and the new 43-inch curved displays, which together enable seamless data control and collaboration in mission-critical environments such as emergency communication centers and control rooms.

XtendPoint KVM-over-IP solution transforms how operators interact with and manage critical data. By leveraging a standard 1 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) network, XtendPoint offers scalable KVM matrix switching, supporting configurations from point-to-point to many-to-many, and facilitating seamless control across multiple operator stations, video walls, and remote locations. XtendPoint’s intuitive KlickSimple technology allows operators to easily navigate between up to eight video sources on multi-display systems, using a single keyboard and mouse. This eliminates clutter and simplifies workflows, enabling operators to make faster decisions. Additionally, XtendPoint’s distributed architecture ensures operational continuity, even if the central system fails, ensuring no single point of failure.

RGB Spectrum will also highlight its new 43-inch 4K curved displays, which provides a next-generation, immersive display solution for operator stations. Designed for mission-critical environments, the 43-inch display consolidates data from multiple sources onto a single screen or dual-screen array, improving situational awareness and enabling faster, more accurate decision-making. Two curved 43-inch displays are paired with XtendPoint allows operators to manage multiple video streams efficiently within an immersive environment, enhancing visibility and control of up to eight computers simultaneously.