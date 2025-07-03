AV Technology Manager’s Guide: AV & The Cloud

Cloud-enabled devices and systems have fundamentally changed the way AV/IT teams within enterprises and institutions operate, ultimately enhancing the user experience.

Learn how an industry initiative, launched by a coalition of AV manufacturers and technology providers to accelerate the AV industry’s transition to the cloud, is promoting openness, interoperability, and customer-first innovation.

20 Industry Thought Leaders share trends and insight into the future of AV in the cloud. Combining cloud and embedded intelligence creates limitless possibilities.

23 Pro AV Cloud-Based and Intelligent Products that increase efficiencies, manage, monitor, control, integrate with APIs, provide data and analytics, improve security and sustainability, ensure real-time responsiveness and accuracy, enable remote device deployment, and so much more!

DOWNLOAD THE GUIDE HERE