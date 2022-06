Nureva's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Nancy Knowlton, CEO at Nureva (opens in new tab)

Our Nureva audio and video products are created with the IT manager in mind. At InfoComm, we’ll highlight our cloud-based, remote device management service that we deliver via Nureva Console and that is included with all Nureva audio systems. This means that IT staff can monitor and manage all enrolled Nureva devices from a central location. Whether through Nureva Console directly or integrating our data into an IT manager’s preferred device management platform via our open API, managing large deployments has never been easier.

"We have always taken the approach of making our products better through firmware and software upgrades." —Nancy Knowlton, CEO at Nureva

We have always taken the approach of making our products better through firmware and software upgrades. Our customers have been delighted over the past few years when features like Voice Amplification Mode have been added to our products at no additional charge and involving no change of hardware.

We’ll share some exciting announcements around integrating Nureva products with other industry-leading products, delivering the ultimate flexibility to customers who are increasingly focused on the freedom to choose the components that best suit their needs, today and in the future.

We’ll also showcase Nureva XT, a complete audio and video solution for higher education and K–12 customers. The solution addresses some of the specific needs that IT managers have highlighted for their instructors/teachers.

And, of course, we’ll offer our trademark live remote demos.

Our design philosophy starts with a deep understanding of customer needs, and then we relentlessly focus on delivering feature-rich products that are easy to use. That’s why Nureva products are being broadly deployed in business and education customer locations as people return to their offices and classrooms, engaging in hybrid work and learning models.

We say that hearing is believing. Attendees are invited to visit our booth to learn and experience more.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: W2537

Roadmap to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check back often as this list will be updated through InfoComm 2022.

Absen's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Aurora Multimedia's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Covid, Inc.'s Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Epiphan Video's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Hall Technologies Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Legrand | AV's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Neutrik Americas' Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Peerless-AV's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Poly's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

PTZOptics' Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Sennheiser's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Shure's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Sony Electronics' Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

tvONE's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Utelogy's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Yamaha UC's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Logitech's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

56 AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> 22Miles Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Absen Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AMX Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ATEN Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Auton Motorized Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Avnu Alliance Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barix Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barco Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BenQ America Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Biamp Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Black Box Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> C2G Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Chief Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ClearOne Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Crestron Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Daktronics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> EPOS Audio Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> IHSE USA Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Intel Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Just Add Power Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Legrand|AV Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Listen Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Logitech Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> LynTec Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Macnica Roadmap 2022

>> Matrox Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Meyer Sound Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> NETGEAR Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Nureva Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Optoma Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Planar Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Poly Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Prysm Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> PTZOptics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> QSC Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Red Dot Digital Media Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> RTI Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Samsung Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> SAVI Controls Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Shure Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sonic Foundry Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sony Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Utelogy Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Vanco International Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ViewSonic Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> VuWall Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Xilica Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Zoom Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)