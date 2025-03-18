Roadmap 2025: Nureva

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva

2025 will be a banner year for new product introductions at Nureva. First off, we have some new functionality that will be rolled into our existing products to assist integrators and customers in installing and deploying our products. Throughout the year, we’ll continue releasing enhancements to firmware and software. We’ll also have a major product announcement midyear or so that will address an emerging, important need in the market. We’re keeping the details close to the vest, but we’ll be beginning broader customer briefings in early Q2. We’ve been working with customers on all these new ideas for some time, so we’re eager to get them out into the broader market.

Our new products align with our philosophy of delivering the experiences that our customers want and expect. Most often, people think of experiences manifesting in the use of products—and that’s clearly important. We remain focused on making large-room audio easy—to install, deploy, and manage—and we’ll continue to deliver on that commitment in 2025. But we’re taking things a step further so that every experience when working with us delivers what our customers want. We’ll start with the on-site evaluation experience where our prospects will see just how easy it is to try out a Nureva audio system for themselves in one of their spaces. Our products come with many features that make that experience possible, but principally our architecture—which is based on system autocalibration—is the ingredient that allows for fast and easy setup.

So, in addition to making large-room audio easy to install, deploy, and manage, we’re making it easy to evaluate our solutions on site—giving prospects and customers what they want and expect from the outset.