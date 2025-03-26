Roadmap 2025: Crestron

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Crestron, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing at Crestron
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Crestron

The watchwords for Crestron in 2025 are content, collaboration, and control. We’re focused on creating best-in-class solutions for each of those categories in every vertical we service, from enterprise to education, home to hospitality, and more.

When it comes to content, we’ve been expanding our line of DM NVX AV-over-IP solutions to provide every client with crystal-clear audio and video, near-zero latency, and USB-C connectivity to support the most popular formats. We’re also adding and refining products in our AirMedia wireless presentation and conferencing systems so that BYOD/BYOM situations are nearly automatic for the user.

The watchwords for Crestron in 2025 are content, collaboration, and control." —Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Crestron

To facilitate collaboration, we’re focused on creating technology to make the most out of hybrid meetings in every space of an organization—most notably, those high-impact spaces where the biggest decisions are made. To that end, we’re refining our family of products that leverage intelligent video technology, including our line of 1 Beyond cameras and Automate VX multi-camera speaker solutions, which rely on Visual AI to really make for a natural meeting experience for both in-person and remote attendees. Our Crestron Flex videoconferencing products remain immensely popular as well.

And control is, of course, at the heart of what we do; control solutions are what put Crestron on the map half a century ago. These products have evolved to the point where one-touch or even no-touch control is something that our clients should expect: Walk into the room that you’ve scheduled for a meeting and every part of that space is ready—from lighting to shading to content presentation and even climate.

There’s much more, of course, but that’s a fair cross-section of the products that support our core philosophy—creating seamless, intuitive experiences and simplifying technology for the way we live, work, and learn.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

