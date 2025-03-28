Roadmap 2025: Aurora Multimedia

Paul Harris, Chief Executive Officer at Aurora Multimedia, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Paul Harris, Chief Executive Officer at Aurora Multimedia

"Changing the Topology of AV" has always been Aurora's slogan, and this year, we're taking it to the next level by reinventing how we use conference rooms, classrooms, courts, council chambers, congressional settings, and more. We're achieving this through key technologies Aurora has been developing over the past two years, which come together to form the ReAX Room.

Aurora's roadmap transforms everything by offering more capabilities, simpler installation, and a rack-free system, all powered by PoE." —Paul Harris, Chief Executive Officer at Aurora Multimedia

Aurora's roadmap transforms everything by offering more capabilities, simpler installation, and a rack-free system, all powered by PoE.

The key product of the ReAX Room is the patented RXT-4D, a 4-inch control panel with a beamforming Dante/AES67 microphone, integrated amplifier, and speaker. The RXT-4DV goes even further by integrating 1G AVoIP for 4K transmission from a laptop or mobile device. By placing one at each seating location (or one for every two seats), you can achieve perfect audio pickup without the need for a gooseneck mic. This solution is scalable from one unit to thousands.

Since each unit has its own speaker, it can create a mix-minus voice lift for larger rooms. The built-in control panel is fully customizable and can manage seating locations, voting, room automation, timers, request-to-speak, and more. Because the speaker is located in front of each person, the volume is lowered, rather than being raised to project audio like in typical installations. This improves security and makes the meeting feel more natural, as people can speak at a regular level and hear incoming audio the same way.

For entertainment-centric rooms, the BX-25D mounts under the table to add PoE+ bass. The VPX-UC1 Ultra AVoIP unit with Android mounts behind the display receives all the content and enables wireless 4K30 BYOD. With our DSP, wall plates, and other PoE devices, you now have the building blocks for endless possibilities.

