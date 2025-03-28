Roadmap 2025: Legrand | AV

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Leslie Kinsman, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at Legrand | AV

In 2024, Legrand |AV aimed to support and perfect the logistics of the hybrid work environment. As it was the first year that the pre-pandemic, in-office world and post-pandemic-remote world collided, many businesses chose to remain hybrid for the foreseeable future. Ensuring that employees felt comfortable, connected, and productive at home and the office remained at the forefront of our efforts. This meant fostering a culture of collaboration through AV solutions and experiences. By tailoring the experience in small, medium, and large meeting rooms and beyond, we enhanced audio and video coverage for both remote and in-person end users.

Our overarching goal in 2025 is to focus on targeted verticals and segments while simultaneously creating a smart solution for the future. Our target verticals remain steadfast, as we will continue funneling our efforts into higher education, the federal government, commercial retail, residential environments, and corporate offices. We plan to maintain and grow our AV integrator markets, retail and consumer markets; and focus on distribution and IT integrators. Needless to say, Legrand | AV will continue to be a highly principled, ethical business partner, and will continue our efforts to promote diversity, reduce our carbon footprint, and promote the circular economy. Perhaps even more importantly, we will keep our customers at the core of everything we do to ensure a more personalized and elevated experience. 2025 promises to be another exciting year in the AV space.