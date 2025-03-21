Roadmap 2025: AtlasIED

Gina Sansivero, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AtlasIED, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Gina Sansivero, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AtlasIED

A new year is the perfect time to reflect on everything we achieved together in 2024. Celebrating our 90th anniversary was a significant milestone, and we couldn’t be more proud of the technology offerings we launched last year. We're eager to carry this momentum into 2025.

One of the highlights from last year was the introduction of the Aimline Series of digitally steerable column loudspeakers. This launch has opened up new possibilities for our customers across various applications. The feedback and creativity we've seen since the launch have been nothing short of inspiring, marking a remarkable first year for Aimline. Additionally, we expanded our celebrated Atmosphere Platform by introducing Atmosphere Cloud and Atmosphere Dante.

Our commitment to life safety will be reflected in our research and development, as well as partner collaborations, throughout 2025 and 2026." —Gina Sansivero, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AtlasIED

At ISE 2025, we launched a new range from the Atlas+Fyne premium brand, the IsoFlare FS Range of surface-mount loudspeakers. The FS represents a new benchmark in point source technology and, like all the Atlas+Fyne products, combines decades of expertise from acoustic and mechanical engineers with cutting-edge design and engineering techniques.

Our commitment to listening to our customers and fostering innovation remains unwavering. As always, we are focused on saving lives and enhancing school safety by developing solutions that complement the IPX mass communication line. We continue to form partnerships to ensure advanced capabilities, coverage, and predictive measures for proactively securing buildings and campuses. Our commitment to life safety will be reflected in our research and development, as well as partner collaborations, throughout 2025 and 2026.

The secret to our longevity and success over 90 years is rooted in our shared passion for technology and our dedication to meeting customer needs. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead and know that together, we will create even more remarkable achievements in 2025. Here’s to another incredible year of growth, innovation, and collaboration!

Takashi Uchida, Vice President at Panasonic Connect

Roadmap 2025: Panasonic Connect

