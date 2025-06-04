Cindy Davis, Reporting from Orlando

The week of June 9, I will be reporting from sunny Orlando for InfoComm 2025. The ten-second sprint from my air-conditioned hotel to the shuttle bus will spontaneously morph my long, flowy hair into a persona channeling vintage SNL character, Roseanne Roseannadanna. Enough about my hair. But I must tell you, I won’t be happy.

As a member of the press, I have the distinct honor of interviewing CEOs and those responsible for the direction of their company roadmap under strict NDA. I operate under a cone of silence, and nobody can break me until the embargo has lifted. I am hoping the cone will help smooth my hair.

The following are seven insights and tips for getting the most out of your time at InfoComm 2025. Plus, I’ve added some bonus tips for getting out and about.

The Real Buzz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’ve always got my ear to the ground for the buzz. For a few years, AI has been the buzz, but not a lot has materialized much beyond the show. I have it on good authority that we’ll see several new products and solutions that finally utilize AI to a point that, when unveiled, will be groundbreaking. I recently had an interview under NDA that made me want to invest in the company, but that would have been insider trading. Dealing with bad hair days is about all the drama I can endure.

There are several educational sessions on artificial intelligence you can attend. Check out our coverage here.

Think Agile

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The definition of agile in product and business development is about the iterative process. If, at first glance, you don’t see a shiny new thing at a booth, it doesn’t mean an iteration of a product that has been around for five years won’t catapult it ahead of the competition. Take the time to talk with product managers. It could change your product selection process.

Big Bright Monoliths

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

Mesmerize me with a tower of undulating pixels or a room with content that transports me to another world, and I’m going to be late for my next meeting. Expect to see new offerings that will inspire you to think of new applications to engage your customers, employees, and students. During another NDA interview, I learned about a new line of display products offered at a lower price point, lowering the barrier to entry.

Where the Action Is

(Image credit: AVIXA)

You’ve got to make time to check out the AVIXA TV Studio, which will showcase both cloud-based and on-prem production technologies while producing the “AVIXA TV Live from InfoComm” livestream on the trade show floor. Attendees will experience a broad range of corporate content applications: livestream production, podcasts, virtual environments, educational content, and more. And for the very first time, the stream will be simulcast in three languages (English, German, and Spanish) with in-language voice, graphics, and subtitle translations from a cloud-based workflow.

Exclusive for End Users and Consultants

(Image credit: AV User Group)

Hosted by the AV User Group, the InfoComm 2025 Speed Pitches event, on Tuesday, June 10, from 2-5:30 p.m., more than 30 exhibitors will give five-minute presentations. Owen Ellis, chairman of the AV User Group, said the purpose of the Speed Pitches event is to provide attending end user members and consultants the opportunity to understand which exhibitors are launching new products at the show before the show floor opens. Register here.

The Next Big Thing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Years ago, I remember accepting a booth appointment that was my last one of the day and was literally the last booth (actually, it was just a tabletop) at the far end of the hall—the way far end. And I’ll never forget it. I met the inventors of a groundbreaking, new person-tracking camera technology. I was dragging my feet, but Rony Sebok, 1 Beyond co-founder and CTO, had the energy of a teenager, running back and forth to demonstrate the technology. 1 Beyond was acquired by Crestron. My point is to take the time to check out the booths in the far reaches of the show.

The InfoComm Show App

(Image credit: AVIXA)

I say it every year, but if you haven’t already downloaded the InfoComm 2025 app, do it now and start planning your show experience. Plan your sessions and your booth meetings. If you get lost on the show floor, open the app, and it will get you where you need to go. Easy peasy.

Download the app on Google Play here

Download the app on the App Store here

3 BONUS TIPS

The Weather Report: Okay, It IS About My Hair

(Image credit: The Weather Channel)

Given a choice of 110 degrees in Las Vegas or 90 degrees in Orlando, I’ll take Las Vegas. June in Orlando is not a “dry heat.” Other than my esteemed colleague and friend, Future national sales manager Debbie Rosenthal, I don’t know anyone who loves the triple H's.

Here’s a snapshot of the 10-day forecast from The Weather Channel. Yeah, pack an umbrella or, better yet, a shield. Have you ever been outside during an afternoon “shower” in Florida during the summer? It’s a deluge. Again, I’ll take the dry heat.

An Exclusive Theme Park Experience—Really

(Image credit: AVIXA)

I don’t like crowds or the heat, so I’m not much of a theme park goer, but this is a whole different story! AVIXA is kicking off InfoComm 2025 by inviting the community to celebrate with an exclusive park experience. InfoComm 2025 after-hours experience at Universal Studios Florida! The night includes after 5:00 p.m. admission into Universal Studios and a $25 food and beverage gift card so you can have dinner at your leisure at any dining location on Universal property. At 8:00 p.m. the park closes to the general public, and you’ll have exclusive use of several attractions once the park clears. Tickets are limited, so get yours now!

Take Me to the Moon!

(Image credit: Rocket Monkey)

I’ve always wanted to see a rocket launch at Cape Canaveral. It’s only a 45-minute drive from Orlando, and launches are often in the very early (or late) hours so that you won’t miss the show. Rocket Monkey keeps an updated schedule of all the rocket launches. The page offers detailed insights into each mission, including trajectory, crew details, mission objectives, rocket specifications, launch location, and booster landing updates. Check out the site to watch live Cape Canaveral SFS video feeds and information about the latest developments.

Look Forward to Seeing You In Orlando!