Winners Announced: Best of Show at InfoComm 2025 for AV Technology

We're thrilled to share that we had a record-breaking number of entries nominated for our Best of Show program.

Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at InfoComm for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate, and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators. We often have more than one judge evaluate a product.

We want to congratulate the InfoComm 2025 Best of Show for AV Technology and Digital Signage. In addition, we're announcing the winners for our sister publication, Tech & Learning.

Also, check out SCN's Installation Product Awards Winners at InfoComm 2025.

AV Technology InfoComm 2025 Best of Show Award Winners

Adder API for ADDERView Matrix

ADI | Snap One Control4 X4

ADI | Snap One Luma X20 12MP IP Fisheye Camera

ADI Icron Arbutus 63301

ADTECHNO Dante AV Ultra Smart Display Module DAV-03SBL

AI-Media LEXI Voice

Amino Communications H200W with Orchestrate

Aurora Multimedia SmartSpeak

AWALL CoB MicroLED Display

AXIS C17 Series

Barco ClickShare Hub ProShape

Barco CTRL

Bettear RTX (B-RTX)

BirdDog MAX

Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro

Bluesound Professional CP200

Bose Professional DesignMax Luna

Clear-Com Arcadia Central Station

Cobalt Digital WAVE Remote Control Panel Series

Crestron Automate VX

Crestron DM NVX 384 encoder/decoder with Multiview

Crown ComTech D Series Compact Power Sharing Amplifiers with DSP and Dante

DTEN D7X 27

Elgato Prompter

Elgato Stream Deck Studio

ENCO enTranslate Mobile

ENCO Qimera Virtual Production Studio

Epson PowerLite L795SE 7,000-Lumen Short Throw 3LCD Laser Projector with 4K Enhancement

EvertzAV IPMX-Ready gateways

GUDE Systems Expert Power Control 8291-2

Hall Technologies Discovery 3 Series

Heckler Framework

HP Dimension with Google Beam

HP Poly Studio A2 Audio Solutions

Huddly C1 AI-driven videobar

Ikan LBX20-POE

Ikan LCX10-POE

Ikan STUDIO ROVER

INOGENI TOGGLE DOCK 2x1

Insta360 Link 2

INTELLIGENT LECTERN SYSTEMS ILS Synergy+ series

intoPIX Titanium IPMX / ST 2110 Apps

ioversal Vertex AV Production Suite

iVi by Lumirah USA

Jabra PanaCast 40 VBS

JBL Control 400 Enhanced Coverage Series

JBL SRX900 Series Powered Flyable Subwoofers

Liberty CX Unify

Lightware Taurus Smart Dock UCX-1x1-C40

Lumens VC-TR60A Dante AV-H

Martin MAC Aura Raven XIP

Matrox Video Matrox Mura DVW

Media Resources TruVIEW 2

Mersive Technologies Mersive Pro

Middle Atlantic Products TruTile Acoustic Wall Panel

Mimo FlashCast

MSolutions MS-3RU-DPA-C

Nanolumens Aurora Image Processing

Neat Board Pro

NETGEAR AV M4350 Pro AV Managed Switch Series

Nexmosphere Neo

Nice Gen3 AVoIP TX/RX

Optoma ZK1320 4K UHD+ WQUXGA Laser Projector (copy)

Panasonic All-In-One DvLED AD Series

PepperDash Portal

PPNDA PT-RQ45K Series Projector

QSC Q-SYS VisionSuite

QSTECH XWALL V3 135” 4K LED AIO Display

QuickLink StudioPro

Rethink AV RAV-MS-4x2DLHU-Tx/Rx – 4×2 USB-C & HDMI Matrix Switcher with HDBT 3.0 & USB 3.2

RF Venue CP Stage Antenna

Riedel StageLink NSA006-A

RTS RVOC - RTS Voice Over Cloud

Script Elephant

Shure Microflex Wireless (MXW) neXt 4/8

Skedway Avail

Sonos Era 100 Pro

Sony ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display

Sound Control Technologies RTK-AM1 BYOD Codec-to-Table Extension Kit

Telycam Vision+ 4KZ

Utelogy Agentic Al For AV and UC Cloud Management

Valens Semiconductor VA7000 Integrated Chipset

Vanco Evolution EVO-IP 2.0 with KVM and eARC/ARC

Visionary XB5

Vizrt Viz Connect Audio

WolfVision VZ-Xneo.UHD Visualizer

XTEN-AV XAVIA

Digital Signage InfoComm 2025 Best of Show Award Winners

ADI | Snap One SunBrite Solis

Appspace Orchestration

Bluefin 15.6” Outdoor Finished Touch Display

BrightSign XS6 system-on-a-chip (SoC)

Chief TiLED Off-the-Wall dvLED Mounting Solutions

Chief Velocity Outdoor Pedestal System

Clear Digital Sho

Hisense DP30FE Series

Jetbuilt Jetbot Service Desk

Joan Workplace by Visionect Joan 13 Pro

Korbyt 5C AI Suite

LG 136-inch MAGNIT AM Micro LED Display

Media Resources TruVIEW Transit & TruVIEW Totem

MSI Computer Cubi NUC AI+ 2M

Nexmosphere Neo

OptiSigns ProMax Player

Optoma ProScene FHDC135 dvLED Display

Peerless-AV SEAMLESS Connect Universal

PPDS – Philips Professional Displays Philips Unite LED 6015 All in One (AIO)

SiliconCore Technology Mobile Foldable LED Columns

ViewSonic LDS138-151 Mobile Direct View LED Display Solution

Tech&Learning InfoComm 2025 Best of Show Award Winners

AI-Media LEXI Voice

BirdDog Technologies MAKI Live

BirdDog Technologies MAKi Studio

Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2

Clear Touch Connect Software

Epiphan Edge

Hall Technologies, Discovery 3 Series

Hisense GoBoard Pro WM6FE series

PepperDash Portal

PTZOptics SimplTrack 3

Sharp Electronics AQUOS BOARD PN-LM

TouchView Interactive COMPANION Series

ViewSonic myViewBoard 3.0 Software