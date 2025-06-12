Winners Announced: Best of Show at InfoComm 2025 for AV Technology

We're thrilled to share that we had a record-breaking number of entries nominated for our Best of Show program.
Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at InfoComm for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate, and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators. We often have more than one judge evaluate a product.
We want to congratulate the InfoComm 2025 Best of Show for AV Technology and Digital Signage. In addition, we're announcing the winners for our sister publication, Tech & Learning.
Also, check out SCN's Installation Product Awards Winners at InfoComm 2025.
AV Technology InfoComm 2025 Best of Show Award Winners
Adder API for ADDERView Matrix
ADI | Snap One Control4 X4
ADI | Snap One Luma X20 12MP IP Fisheye Camera
ADI Icron Arbutus 63301
ADTECHNO Dante AV Ultra Smart Display Module DAV-03SBL
AI-Media LEXI Voice
Amino Communications H200W with Orchestrate
Aurora Multimedia SmartSpeak
AWALL CoB MicroLED Display
AXIS C17 Series
Barco ClickShare Hub ProShape
Barco CTRL
Bettear RTX (B-RTX)
BirdDog MAX
Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro
Bluesound Professional CP200
Bose Professional DesignMax Luna
Clear-Com Arcadia Central Station
Cobalt Digital WAVE Remote Control Panel Series
Crestron Automate VX
Crestron DM NVX 384 encoder/decoder with Multiview
Crown ComTech D Series Compact Power Sharing Amplifiers with DSP and Dante
DTEN D7X 27
Elgato Prompter
Elgato Stream Deck Studio
ENCO enTranslate Mobile
ENCO Qimera Virtual Production Studio
Epson PowerLite L795SE 7,000-Lumen Short Throw 3LCD Laser Projector with 4K Enhancement
EvertzAV IPMX-Ready gateways
GUDE Systems Expert Power Control 8291-2
Hall Technologies Discovery 3 Series
Heckler Framework
HP Dimension with Google Beam
HP Poly Studio A2 Audio Solutions
Huddly C1 AI-driven videobar
Ikan LBX20-POE
Ikan LCX10-POE
Ikan STUDIO ROVER
INOGENI TOGGLE DOCK 2x1
Insta360 Link 2
INTELLIGENT LECTERN SYSTEMS ILS Synergy+ series
intoPIX Titanium IPMX / ST 2110 Apps
ioversal Vertex AV Production Suite
iVi by Lumirah USA
Jabra PanaCast 40 VBS
JBL Control 400 Enhanced Coverage Series
JBL SRX900 Series Powered Flyable Subwoofers
Liberty CX Unify
Lightware Taurus Smart Dock UCX-1x1-C40
Lumens VC-TR60A Dante AV-H
Martin MAC Aura Raven XIP
Matrox Video Matrox Mura DVW
Media Resources TruVIEW 2
Mersive Technologies Mersive Pro
Middle Atlantic Products TruTile Acoustic Wall Panel
Mimo FlashCast
MSolutions MS-3RU-DPA-C
Nanolumens Aurora Image Processing
Neat Board Pro
NETGEAR AV M4350 Pro AV Managed Switch Series
Nexmosphere Neo
Nice Gen3 AVoIP TX/RX
Optoma ZK1320 4K UHD+ WQUXGA Laser Projector (copy)
Panasonic All-In-One DvLED AD Series
PepperDash Portal
PPNDA PT-RQ45K Series Projector
QSC Q-SYS VisionSuite
QSTECH XWALL V3 135” 4K LED AIO Display
QuickLink StudioPro
Rethink AV RAV-MS-4x2DLHU-Tx/Rx – 4×2 USB-C & HDMI Matrix Switcher with HDBT 3.0 & USB 3.2
RF Venue CP Stage Antenna
Riedel StageLink NSA006-A
RTS RVOC - RTS Voice Over Cloud
Script Elephant
Shure Microflex Wireless (MXW) neXt 4/8
Skedway Avail
Sonos Era 100 Pro
Sony ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display
Sound Control Technologies RTK-AM1 BYOD Codec-to-Table Extension Kit
Telycam Vision+ 4KZ
Utelogy Agentic Al For AV and UC Cloud Management
Valens Semiconductor VA7000 Integrated Chipset
Vanco Evolution EVO-IP 2.0 with KVM and eARC/ARC
Visionary XB5
Vizrt Viz Connect Audio
WolfVision VZ-Xneo.UHD Visualizer
XTEN-AV XAVIA
Digital Signage InfoComm 2025 Best of Show Award Winners
ADI | Snap One SunBrite Solis
Appspace Orchestration
Bluefin 15.6” Outdoor Finished Touch Display
BrightSign XS6 system-on-a-chip (SoC)
Chief TiLED Off-the-Wall dvLED Mounting Solutions
Chief Velocity Outdoor Pedestal System
Clear Digital Sho
Hisense DP30FE Series
Jetbuilt Jetbot Service Desk
Joan Workplace by Visionect Joan 13 Pro
Korbyt 5C AI Suite
LG 136-inch MAGNIT AM Micro LED Display
Media Resources TruVIEW Transit & TruVIEW Totem
MSI Computer Cubi NUC AI+ 2M
Nexmosphere Neo
OptiSigns ProMax Player
Optoma ProScene FHDC135 dvLED Display
Peerless-AV SEAMLESS Connect Universal
PPDS – Philips Professional Displays Philips Unite LED 6015 All in One (AIO)
SiliconCore Technology Mobile Foldable LED Columns
ViewSonic LDS138-151 Mobile Direct View LED Display Solution
Tech&Learning InfoComm 2025 Best of Show Award Winners
AI-Media LEXI Voice
BirdDog Technologies MAKI Live
BirdDog Technologies MAKi Studio
Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2
Clear Touch Connect Software
Epiphan Edge
Hall Technologies, Discovery 3 Series
Hisense GoBoard Pro WM6FE series
PepperDash Portal
PTZOptics SimplTrack 3
Sharp Electronics AQUOS BOARD PN-LM
TouchView Interactive COMPANION Series
ViewSonic myViewBoard 3.0 Software