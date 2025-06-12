Bring on the Visuals: InfoComm 2025 Booths We Loved... and You Will, Too

It has become a tradition like some others. Every year, I search the show floor for some of SCN's favorite booths. Whether it is ISE, NAB Show, or InfoComm, there is always awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping fun to be found.

Usually, Samsung's The Wall steals the show as the first thing you see, but as Cindy Davis reported, things have changed for 2025. This year, we focused on the booths that rocked our socks off visually in Orlando.





InfoComm attendees were having fun with Panasonic's 'Iconic You' demo at its booth (1201). The company used the Iconic You software that uses—you guessed it, AI—to superimpose their faces onto historic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, Sphynx, and Mount Rushmore (pictured).

It combines a Panasonic all-in-one 165-inch, 1.9 pixel pitch display and a UE160 Panasonic PTZ to capture the image (controlled with a remote to zoom in and out and really capture each person's facial features. An RQ25 2500-lumen laser projector displays the background which is masked around several displays. Go ahead, take your place in history... I did.

Tee Off on More Visuals



There were plenty of booths out there that had some flat-out, fun visuals and others that were interactive and got InfoComm attendees involved.

Optoma allowed guests to tee off in its golf simulator powered by a ZK810TST 4K UHD fixed lens, short throw projector (booth 2142).

MUXWAVE had plenty of cool visuals, including Epic Universe's own Mario, seemingly flying through the InfoComm show floor airspace with its holographic invisible screen (1443).

INFiLED had a smorgasbord of displays making you stop in your tracks (2333) and Planar had a massive... thing, created from flexible displays hanging from above (1926).

The InfoComm 2025 is a huge show floor, and there may be more to come. Check out that YouTube video above (or click here) and check back later for more booths we love.