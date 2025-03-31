2025 is Shaping Up to Be a Great Year for AV/IT

For the fourth year, AV Technology interviewed 60 AV/IT manufacturers representing a cross-section of products and solutions serving corporate, higher education, government, hospitality, retail, and more to gain insight into company roadmaps and trends that could help drive design and purchasing decisions in 2025.

Some familiar trends emerged: Sustainability, lower prices on display technologies, more USB-C connectivity, and AI continues to be the buzz. Above all, AV/IT manufacturers are focused on delivering the best possible end-user experience. This means creating products that are easy to use, reliable, and adaptable to various environments. Whether in the modern workplace, learning environments, or anywhere people gather, the goal is to create seamless and intuitive AV/IT experiences.

Below are excerpts from some of the interviews. In the sidebar to the right, you'll find links to 32 full interviews, and if you want to hear from all sixty—yes, 60 manufacturers download the complete AVT Guide to 60, 2025 Roadmaps here.

John Garmendi, senior manager of Alliances, Consultants, and Sales Support Engineers at Sony Professional Display Solutions An industry trend that Sony embraces is transforming products into platforms. Our technologies are adaptable and flexible solutions that continue to grow with users through expansions and firmware updates that address the needs of the market and allow clients to evolve.

Susy Liem, associate vice president of Global Product Management for Conferencing Products at Shure Shure’s cutting-edge products ensures superior audio clarity, confidentiality, ease of use, zero-touch provisioning, and seamless integration with leading AV and videoconferencing platforms and AI productivity tools. Our focus on collaboration, reliability, advanced technology, and enhanced security has made us a trusted partner.

Chris Black, chief marketing officer at Vizrt Vizrt’s roadmap is to continue to strengthen our offerings to make the technical side of production less complex, but more innovative—so storytellers can do more with less.

Dan Holland, marketing manager at IHSE With today’s increasing threats to computer and network systems, IHSE is designing our KVM systems to be more resilient against cyber attacks. It becomes more important to improve workflow, share resources, and facilitate a more efficient way for employees to work.

Jennifer Cheh, senior vice president of Display Marketing and Product Management at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America Our vision for 2025 focuses on empowering end users to create immersive, dynamic environments through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to sustainability. We believe that the evolution of display technologies is about fostering meaningful interactions in an ever-changing world.

Atlona’s 2025 roadmap retains a priority focus on the education market. Many of the conversations we are having today are focused on agility inside the classroom, which includes updating and simplifying connectivity requirements.

Corporate, U.S. at Ross Video In 2025, we’re continuing to optimize our capabilities for modern corporate environments, focusing on technology that enables more efficient and flexible workflows such as the recent integration of NDI and Dante in our Ultrix platform.

Sotaro Nishida, vice president of Business Solutions at Yamaha Corporation of America 2025 looks to be a standout year for advancements in intelligent conference systems, which allows organizations and their teams to take communication to the next level. At Yamaha, it goes beyond hardware; it’s about systems that eliminate traditional audio complexities and adapt intuitively to users.

Ron Holtdijk, executive vice president at Sennheiser As we look ahead to 2025, Sennheiser remains committed to simplifying collaboration and enhancing learning for both AV professionals and end users. Guided by our heritage of delivering superior audio quality, our focus remains on creating products that are easy to integrate and use.

John Henkel, director of product marketing at NETGEAR A powerful central management system is critical in the ever-changing AV world. We have focused our efforts to create features and products tailored to ensure ease of use for the end user, which continues to guide our 2025 roadmap.

Takashi Uchida, vice president at Panasonic Connect 2025 marks a transformative year for Panasonic Connect’s projector and display business with the establishment of a new company through a strategic capital partnership with Orix Corporation.