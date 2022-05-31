LG's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: David Bacher, Head of Marketing at LG Business Solutions USA (opens in new tab)

At our impressive, 5,400-square-foot InfoComm 2022 booth, LG Business Solutions USA will demonstrate an array of technologies, from giant new LCD screens to all-in-one DVLED displays to autonomous robot assistants. LG’s booth will spotlight a variety of commercial use-case scenarios in nine distinct zones that demonstrate how LG products support business needs in boardrooms, retail boutiques, drive-thrus, residential home offices, professional creative studios, and more. Inside the booth, visitors will be treated to thoughtful technology implementations in spaces that explore how nearly all businesses today can leverage digital tools to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer experiences.

"At LG, we add value for our customers by delivering tailored, technology-driven solutions that transform how we live, work, and play." — David Bacher, Head of Marketing at LG Business Solutions USA

LG looks forward to returning to InfoComm 2022 with an expansive, channel-focused booth that will provide attendees with true-to-life examples showing how leading LG commercial technologies can elevate the flexibility, collaborative capabilities, and sophistication of various spaces. Our booth design reflects the increasingly fluid nature of the modern work environment and endeavors to highlight the value and utility of new technologies to office designers, corporate IT buyers, small business owners, and institutions ranging from arenas and transportation hubs to retail stores and quick service restaurants.

At LG, we add value for our customers by delivering tailored, technology-driven solutions that transform how we live, work, and play. We're driven to provide new outcomes through the innovation, ecosystems, and expertise that's brought to life at InfoComm.

At the show, LG’s solutions will inspire customers to create flexible spaces while optimizing use of space, design more resilient solutions for business continuity, and enable display solutions for virtually every need. Everything from LG’s HD on-screen displays to wall-sized backdrops which become immersive digital spaces, to the opportunity of integrating robots to drive business efficiencies, can help customers achieve their vision.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: N2029

