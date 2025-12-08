Trends 2026: Pro AV Hangs Tough

While the industry faces questions about AI and other technologies, business for integrators continues, such as TRITECH’s recent delegate system project for the Nuclear Energy Institute.

Global instability, technology disruption, and a drastic shift in trade practices continue to affect business as we head into 2026. One thing is clear: The uncertainty continues, but so, too, does the demand to keep moving forward regardless of how unpredictable things are. Here’s what is on the minds of AV professionals as the industry ramps up for another year.

Trust Issues and AI

AI has a significant presence in Pro AV, with its integration into PTZ cameras, speakerphones, and transcription and translation tools. For Aaron Xia, CEO and co-founder of Telycam, the next trend to watch is AI's evolution from being an assistant into becoming a more autonomous operator in, say, the production environment, where systems would be able to predict what users need and make changes in real time when needed.

“For example, in multi-camera live streaming, PTZ cameras would be able to communicate with each other and analyze the environment to automatically coordinate camera switching and live directing based on the scene,” Xia illustrated.

That said, Xia recognized rolling out these features isn’t without its challenges. “The main obstacles to breaching this barrier have been a lack of sufficiently diverse real-world data and limited on-device processing power within individual AV products for that level of AI,” he explained. He added that privacy concerns, as well as the need for ultra-low latency, render it difficult to train and deploy advanced AI models capable of operating effectively in live production settings.