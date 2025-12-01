SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2025

When many people were breaking out their grills for Labor Day cookouts, SCN was reaching out to integrators to help us with our annual overview of the Pro AV industry. The data they provide is the basis for this list, which showcases some of our industry's top integrators. Our rankings are based on the projected revenue from commercial AV systems installations for the current year. (If you want your company to be part of the next Top 50, head to our website, avnetwork.com, in September to find our Call for Entries.)

This year's top five should look familiar, with one notable change. AVI-SPL retains the top spot, followed by Diversified. But FORTÉ, formerly known as AVI Systems, moved up to third ahead of Ricoh and EOS IT Solutions, with about 11% in additional revenue over its 2024 numbers.

As part of last year’s Top 50, we featured an Executive Q&A with Eric Hutto, who was CEO of Diversified (Paul Lidsky has since been appointed CEO). At the time, the company had narrowed its focus, a shift that moved the company toward taking fewer, higher-value projects. “The outcome has been a growing business with a higher profitability rate,” Hutto said, “allowing us to invest in both our associates and innovative solutions.”

Now, don't worry about Diversified. The company grew its installation revenue in 2025. However, the number of installations dropped significantly. Company officials confirmed that was by design, as the focus was on larger projects.

Also, government business was disrupted this year—and no, that wasn’t an exclusive issue for Diversified. From the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reorganization efforts, it has most assuredly not been business as usual at the federal level. That said, Diversified told me they are up a healthy 30% in the house of worship vertical, and there are plans to increase installations in 2026 with more downmarket projects.

Similar to last year, the numbers tell me the industry is healthy, but you'd need a turbo-charged Ouija board and Miss Cleo on speed dial from the afterlife to try and predict revenues among our integrators.

Paladin Technologies, for example, had a good year. Although the company stood pat at number nine, it brought in about $130 million more in 2025, a significant bump no doubt powered by a major jump in installations (from 3,700 to 4,700). American Sound, which debuted on our list last year, moved up a couple of spots in 2025 with a more than 15% jump in revenue from its AV projects.