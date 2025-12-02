AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Sports AV

26 Thought Leaders share insight into the technologies that make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

AV/IT Team Levels Up Its Esports Arena: A state-of-the-art suite of networked AV gives one university esports arena a competitive edge.

8 Case Studies: A Slam Dunk for 3D Projection Mapping | Big Ten Network Expands Streaming Capabilities and Coverage | Display Tech Engages Every Fan at Fenway | Powering a Big (12) Broadcast Expansion| A Massive Collegiate Esports Lab in SoCal | Flexible Arena Acoustics Unite Spectators | Gators’ Gaming Lab Gets a Sound Upgrade | Rugby Stadium Champions Accessibility

24 Products Deliver a Competitive Edge: Live production cameras, gaming microphones, bi-directional SDVoE transceivers, AV-over-IP distribution, baseband converters and encoders/decoders, all-in-one AV gaming solution, native 4K resolution monitor, 4K/UHD 60p PTZ camera, laser projectors, motion graphics software, live production switcher, wireless headset, announcer’s console, low-voltage control system, broadcast audio-based solution for assistive listening, remote control breaker panel, mounting systems, AVoIP transceivers, and more!

