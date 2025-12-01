Top Integrators 2025: Top Trends for 2026

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2025 list, we polled a selection of leading firms on current Pro AV industry trends.

What will be Pro AV’s hottest technology trends in 2026?

(Image credit: USIS AV)

Todd Hutchins, AV Principal and CTO, USIS AV

AV as part of intelligent buildings. New construction is increasing across the country, especially in our New York metro area. This creates a larger opportunity to integrate AV into building management systems (BMS), facilitated by future-ready infrastructure. For property developers and owners, this translates into centralized monitoring for things like shared conference rooms and amenity spaces, with AV as part of that same dashboard as lighting, HVAC, and security.