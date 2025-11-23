Massive NYC Landmark Gets Spectacular Projection Mapping Experience

Located in Manhattan’s Financial District, Cipriani 25 Broadway is a Beaux-Arts landmark originally built in 1921 as the Cunard Steamship Company’s ticketing hall. Now one of New York City’s premier event venues, it hosts galas, corporate gatherings, and immersive experiences within its marble-clad interiors. At its heart lies the Great Hall, a grand architectural centerpiece renowned for its vaulted ceilings and dramatic sense of scale.



Originally installed in 2018, the Great Hall’s multimedia system relied on a conventional HDMI matrix and fiber extender infrastructure. The venue’s complex geometry—vaulted ceilings, domes, and alcoves—demanded high-resolution, synchronized video distribution with minimal latency and zero visual compromise.

Moment Factory Creates an Immersive Experiences with Matrox ConvertIP and IPMX

Moment Factory, a Montreal-based multidisciplinary entertainment studio, worked with Matrox Video to reimagine a 360° multimedia environment in an iconic New York City landmark. The result: an upgrade from a traditional HDMI-based system to a next-generation IP-based distribution architecture, built on open standards and future-proof flexibility.

(Image credit: Moment Factory)

When the time came for a full system refresh, Moment Factory set out to:

> Transition to UHD@30 Hz uncompressed distribution, with the option to upscale to 60 Hz.

> Achieve synchronized, minimal latency performance.

> Simplify deployment, maintenance, and redundancy.

> Integrate tightly with existing control dashboards.

> Adopt a cost-effective, future-proof open standard.

(Image credit: Moment Factory)

Matrox ConvertIP and IPMX at the Core

After extensive evaluation, Moment Factory selected Matrox ConvertIP and IPMX as key components of its new video distribution setup, supported by Matrox NRG redundant power supply units to ensure uninterrupted operation.

ConvertIP enables the conversion of HDMI signals into IPMX streams, allowing traditional video sources to be distributed over standard IP networks without compromising quality or latency. IPMX is a suite of open standards and specifications for AV-over-IP designed to ensure interoperability between devices, provide flexible transport of compressed and uncompressed media, and simplify integration across network-based systems.

For Moment Factory, this standards-based approach provided the performance and adaptability needed to support its creative workflows. The solution offered several key capabilities, including IPMX and ST 2110 compatibility, the flexibility to use compressed or uncompressed signals, NMOS device discovery and control, an intuitive ConvertIP user experience, and network-based monitoring and maintenance that streamline system management and troubleshooting.

“Within ten minutes of unboxing the ConvertIP units, we had a pristine, low-latency feed over the network. The ease of use was remarkable,” said Arnaud Grosjean, Solution Architect at Moment Factory.

(Image credit: Moment Factory)

Integration and Workflow

The new system integrates seamlessly with Moment Factory’s media servers, delivering 62.4 megapixels of content to 17 4K projectors mapped across the Great Hall. Each 4K video output is transmitted over distances of up to 100 meters, with a redundant design ensuring uninterrupted performance.

Key elements of the workflow include: Redundant media servers with one-to-many warm backup capability; ConvertIP transmitters and receivers for ultra-low latency AV-over-IP signal distribution; Network-based monitoring and open REST API control for configuration and real-time visibility.

Moment Factory evaluated other AV-over-P technologies, but found the interoperability of IPMX more aligned with the long-term vision of the 25 Broadway venue.

Replacing the traditional HDMI matrix with an IP-based solution fundamentally changed the way Moment Factory operates:

Faster setup and deployment: Software patching replaces physical cable switching.

Remote diagnostics: Engineers can now monitor fiber connectivity and signal integrity without physical access to projectors.

Reduced points of failure: Network-based redundancy increases system resilience.

(Image credit: Moment Factory)

A Playground for Experimentation

Beyond the technical success, 25 Broadway has evolved into a lab for innovation. The venue now doubles as a creative lab where engineers and artists experiment with AI-driven, adaptive, and real-time 3D mapping.

Moment Factory plans to continue firmware updates to enhance monitoring and control while exploring the use of real-time game engines to stream directly to media servers via IPMX—pushing real-time rendering and interactive storytelling even further. “We’re already applying what we’ve learned here to future projects. IPMX is part of our roadmap and how we keep evolving,” said the Moment Factory's Senior Director of Technology, Jérôme Gasselin.

The collaboration between Moment Factory and Matrox Video at Cipriani 25 Broadway demonstrates how open standards and creative engineering can transform historic architecture into programmable, living environments. With ConvertIP and IPMX, Moment Factory has established a new benchmark for immersive media infrastructure that is ready for the future.