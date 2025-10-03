AV Technology Manager’s Guide: The State of AV/IT 2025

38 Industry Thought Leaders: Whether you have legacy AV equipment still earning its keep or your AV/IT department is full speed ahead with AV over IP, the cloud, and AI-enabled systems, these AV industry thought leaders share insights into the transition to IP, trends in The State of AV/IT today, and predictions for the next few years.

5 Case Studies: The Displays Powering a High-Tech Gym Revolution | Unlocking Scalability for Spirited Hybrid Debate | A Powerful Pairing for Theater Accessibility | University Classrooms Get Highly Intelligent Tech | Immersive Audio for India’s Design Destination

AV/IT Team: High atop the New York City skyline, AI-driven LED video walls bring art to life in one asset management firm’s sprawling new office space.

26 Pro AV Products for today and the future: cloud management platform, flexible collaboration solution, AV/IT workflows, IPMX transmitter/receiver, SDVoE transceiver, AI-powered speakerphone, AI-powered auto-tracking camera, digital wireless system, cloud-based software platform, live production platform, intelligent displays, all-in-one matrix, an HDBaseT 3.0 extender, and so much more!

