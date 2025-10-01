SCN Announces Pro AV Best in Market 2025 Winners

Now in its third year, the Pro AV Best in Market (BiM) 2025 awards for Systems Contractor News have been announced. This time around, there were 12 winning products.

[Check Out AV Technology's 30 Best in Market 2025 Winners]

The BiMs provide companies the opportunity to highlight new products (or products that were newly upgraded) within the last 12 months. Entries were judged based on a range of criteria by independent, third-party judges and editorial teams. Additional BiMs were presented by other Future B2B brands, AV Technology and Sound & Video Contractor.

Congratulations to this year's SCN BiM winners.

AVer Information / TR615

(Image credit: AVer)

AVer's TR615 4K AI auto tracking PTZ camera combines intelligent automation, cinematic visuals, and flexible connectivity. Engineered for professional broadcasting, live streaming, and event production, it's equipped with a large 1-inch Sony Exmor RS CMOS sensor that delivers cinematic image quality with rich color, low-light performance, and lifelike depth. Supporting 4K60, along with 19x optical and 12x digital zoom, the TR615 delivers close-ups and detail even in large venues.

With advanced AI-powered tracking, the TR615 offers Presenter Tracking, Zone Tracking, and Hybrid Tracking modes. From fast-paced performances to academic lectures, it provides smooth, professional-grade footage without manual control. Designed for seamless integration, the TR615 supports multiple output formats including dual 12G-SDI, HDMI, USB, and 3G-SDI, with genlock for multi-camera synchronization and XLR audio input. It also features NDI|HX3, Free-D, and Dante AV-H, ensuring compatibility with IP streaming and virtual production workflows.

BenQ / SL04 Signage Series

(Image credit: BenQ)

The BenQ SL04 Signage Series sets a new standard for corporate displays. It is the first digital signage solution to earn Pantone Validated, Pantone SkinTone Validated, and Google EDLA certifications. Designed for visual clarity, the SL04 delivers 99% RGB color accuracy and tailored viewing modes to different disciplines. High-detail mode delivers for complex architecture and engineering blueprints, while Sketch mode mimics the look of paper for artists and fashion designers, and M-book mode ensures accurate cinematic colors for MacBook users.

The SL04 is built for 24/7 operation and usability, combining 500 nits of brightness with an anti-glare, low blue light screen for comfortable viewing in offices, libraries, and campus halls. Collaboration is easy with InstaShare 2, enabling wireless screen sharing from any major device. Users can also rely on X-Sign to easily manage and update content in real time.

(Image credit: Biamp)

Biamp has expanded the Biamp Workplace cloud-based management and monitoring platform to address more stages of the customer journey—from the initial design stages through deployment, tuning, and optimization—while expanding device compatibility. This includes Location View, providing an instant overview of system status on a given floorplan, enabling Workplace administrators to quickly identify issues by seeing exactly where they are located, utilizing maps of floors, buildings, and campuses.

Workplace Designer brings Biamp Conference Room Designer directly to Biamp Workplace. The significant advancement is enabled by the cloud, empowering Workplace users to save and reuse their designs anywhere, anytime. Designs can be linked to specific workplaces to serve as templates. Workplace Command enables AV technicians to access block functions of any Workplace-connected Biamp Tesira device remotely from within the Workplace app, eliminating the need for on-site visits for simple issues. Meanwhile, Workplace Tools helps perform on-site tasks via the cloud, enabling fast, contactless setup and troubleshooting.

BZBGEAR / BG-4K-VP99PRO

(Image credit: BZBGEAR)

The BG-4K-VP99PRO is a premium, all-in-one 9x9 HDMI matrix switcher, video wall processor, and multiviewer kit for high-end professional AV environments. It includes nine HDMI inputs, nine HDMI outputs, nine HDMI loop-outs, and nine display signal converter (DSC) receivers to extend signal over CAT5e/6/7 cable. It supports resolutions up to 4K60Hz with 4:4:4 chroma sampling, deep color (12-bit), and HDCP 2.2/1.4 compliance. The switcher also supports HDMI signal extension up to about 230 feet over CAT6/7 cable.

Key video processing functions include seamless matrix switching (any input to any output without visible delays), multiview mode that displays up to nine sources, and 3x3 video wall mode. It also supports cascading for larger walls, bezel compensation, mirroring, 180-degree rotation, and preset scene recall. On the audio side, it offers balanced analog audio extraction and independent audio routing/embedding. Controls options include BZBGEAR control software (iOS, Mac, Android, Windows), front panel buttons, IR remote, RS-232, and TCP/IP/Web GUI, with firmware update support via USB.

Comprehensive Connectivity Company / Transformer Cables

(Image credit: Comprehensive Connectivity Company)

Comprehensive’s Transformer Cables are an innovative, all-in-one connectivity solution designed to simplify AV and IT setups. Featuring built-in adapters for HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A, these hybrid cables allow users to connect a wide range of devices and displays using a single cable. The adapters are integrated directly into the cable head, eliminating the need for separate dongles or converters—ideal for on-the-go professionals, educators, and integrators. With support for high-speed 4K video and data transfer, Transformer Cables combine the functionality of three essential cable types in one compact, durable design. This streamlined approach reduces clutter, improves efficiency, and ensures maximum compatibility in any AV environment.

Extron / NAV SD 121