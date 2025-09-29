Executive Q&A: Gearing Up to Go National

SCN: How long have you been with 3G Productions, and what are your responsibilities?

Keith Conrad: I have been with the company since 2012. I joined from outside the industry after I completed my MBA. I started as the company's controller, grew into the COO, and ultimately became CEO in the summer of 2021.

SCN: 3G was established in 2004—what are some of the biggest Pro AV changes that have impacted your business since then?

KC: Technology has evolved so much in the last 20 years. Everything now is driven around networking, and you really need to be an expert in IT to be successful in the industry. Products have improved such as immersive sound, LED lighting, and automated smart motors, while many manufacturers have put more emphasis on installed products, creating lines of products purpose built for this sector. In general, one can be so much more creative with integration projects than ever before. Technology has allowed for more remote support for systems, making servicing/troubleshooting in real time more manageable.

(Image credit: 3G Productions)

SCN: How has being based in Las Vegas helped your live event business?

KC: Being in the entertainment capital of the world as a production and integration company has its benefits. There is never a slow time in Vegas, with numerous live events happening year round. Further, the town has exploded in recent years with the addition of professional sports, new venues and hotels built, and the growth of residencies. In addition, Las Vegas is a good hub to service most of the West Coast.

SCN: What prompted the purchase of Switch Video and how will it benefit 3G?

KC: 3G is committed to growing and diversifying our business in the upcoming years, and the Switch acquisition is one of the first steps in that expansion. Switch opens new markets for our company with a robust trade show/corporate and TV/film business. Further, it gives us a new geographical presence in Atlanta. On the equipment side, it rounds out our inventory with the addition of mostly hi-res LED and flypacks, areas that we haven't heavily invested previously. Most important is the addition of numerous industry professionals with years of solid relationships that approach business in the same manner as us, focusing on top-notch customer service and high-quality products.

Regardless of the size or type of event, we take the approach that we are only as good as our last show.

SCN: In light of the acquisition, what new initiatives are we likely to see from your company?

KC: The company's goal is to be a national brand with offices strategically located throughout the United States to support our growing, diverse client base. We will continue to invest heavily in hi-res video, corporate audio, and diverse lighting with the focus to sell deeper into Switch's strong corporate and film clientele. Further, we are looking at more expansion into the touring market, as Switch has some long-time touring experts on the team we acquired, and we will work hard to grow and cultivate those new relationships with our 360 approach to touring.

SCN: What are some of the challenges with the corporate vertical?

KC: Regardless of the size or type of event, we take the approach that we are only as good as our last show. In the corporate world, you may be dealing with smaller size sets or productions, but the stakes are always high. You often have executives speaking that require the right audio mix to manage their voice projection. There are often numerous layers of decision makers and vendors that require solid collaboration and coordination. Lastly, you must understand the environment and ensure you provide a staff of technicians that can be professional and interact with executives that have an expectation of perfection.

SCN: How much of a convergence between broadcast and Pro AV technologies are you seeing in your systems integration work?

KC: As I mentioned earlier, our industry has become very advanced in networking and technology, which includes broadcast elements. Many venues now want a more elaborate broadcast suite, with the ability to switch between numerous cameras and record or broadcast shows through TV or the internet. It’s important as an integrator to find solutions that are user friendly and allow organizations that might not have as much broadcast experience to use them with relative ease.

SCN: 3G handles integration for a variety of venues, but what are some of the “universal” issues that require you to provide guidance/education for clients?

KC: Creating systems with user-friendly interfaces is always important. We leverage Q-SYS for most of our head-in systems, which is very user friendly. Another universal issue is managing lead times—and now the tariffs that have impacted our industry. It is challenging when we have contracts locked in and the equipment is delayed in delivery, but now we have to absorb tariffs that were unexpected. Most clients are understanding, and we work with our manufacturers to minimize the impact.

SCN: How much does AI factor into your projects at this point?

KC: I would say at the moment it is fairly minimal. We do use it to review drawings, assist with contracts/documents needed to support the project, and take notes for the numerous conference calls. I do see further impact in the coming years, and I stress to my team the importance of staying up to speed as advances happen in the space.

SCN: Where do you see the Pro AV industry heading?

KC: I look at our industry as about one generation old. There are numerous business owners who are at the end of their career and want to realize the benefits of their life's work. Further, the equipment cost is increasing so much that it is hard for small companies to stay competitive in the ever-changing technologies necessary to support our business. As such, I expect to see further consolidation in the industry with more professional money coming in to support these changes. The industry can still be a little bit of the Wild West, and I see that evolving in the coming years, which will require more sophistication in the business management of the companies that will succeed in the future.