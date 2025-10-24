Bespoke LED Video Wall Design Meets Milan Fashion Week

A large LED wall, custom LED strips, and transparent circular displays complement the natural garden setting at Soho House Cities Without Houses during this year’s Milan Fashion Week.

During this year’s Milan Fashion Week, Soho House Cities Without Houses partnered with M-Cube, the in-store digital solutions provider, to deliver a refined digital experience for the High in Bloom event held at Garden Senato.
(Image credit: M-Cube)

M-Cube designed and installed a series of bespoke LED touchpoints, including a large LED wall, custom LED strips, and transparent circular displays to complement the natural garden setting. Each element was carefully positioned to blend technology and nature, enhancing the event’s ambiance while maintaining Soho House’s premium aesthetic.

Check out the video below to see the video displays take shape!

As part of Soho House’s global initiative to bring its signature community experiences to cities without permanent clubs, the Milan event brought together members and guests for an evening of conversation, creativity, and connection. M-Cube integrated digital technology seamlessly into the garden venue, enhancing the ambiance without disrupting the natural setting.

M-Cube designed and installed a series of bespoke digital touchpoints, including a large LED wall, custom LED strips, and three transparent circular LED displays. Each element was engineered to align with the garden’s pathways and greenery, creating a subtle interplay of light, texture, and movement. The displays were understated focal points that supported the event’s atmosphere rather than dominating it, transforming light into a storytelling tool.

Leonardo Comelli, business director at M-Cube, said, “Our approach was to let technology support the experience rather than dominate it. In Milan, the LEDs enhanced the event’s atmosphere, creating memorable moments for guests while remaining discreet. This project shows how digital installations can elevate premium events by combining design, innovation, and careful integration into natural or architectural settings.”

Visual content, produced in-house by M-Cube and supported by AI tools, was tailored to the Soho House brand aesthetic while remaining sensitive to the venue’s organic environment. The result was a cohesive digital layer that enhanced the sense of exclusivity and connection central to the High in Bloom experience.

Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn