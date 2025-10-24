Bespoke LED Video Wall Design Meets Milan Fashion Week

During this year’s Milan Fashion Week, Soho House Cities Without Houses partnered with M-Cube, the in-store digital solutions provider, to deliver a refined digital experience for the High in Bloom event held at Garden Senato.

M-Cube designed and installed a series of bespoke LED touchpoints to complement the natural garden setting.

Check out the video below to see the video displays take shape!

High in Bloom: Soho House CWH, Milan Fashion Week Night - YouTube Watch On

As part of Soho House’s global initiative to bring its signature community experiences to cities without permanent clubs, the Milan event brought together members and guests for an evening of conversation, creativity, and connection. M-Cube integrated digital technology seamlessly into the garden venue, enhancing the ambiance without disrupting the natural setting.

(Image credit: M-Cube)

M-Cube designed and installed a series of bespoke digital touchpoints, including a large LED wall, custom LED strips, and three transparent circular LED displays. Each element was engineered to align with the garden’s pathways and greenery, creating a subtle interplay of light, texture, and movement. The displays were understated focal points that supported the event’s atmosphere rather than dominating it, transforming light into a storytelling tool.

Leonardo Comelli, business director at M-Cube, said, “Our approach was to let technology support the experience rather than dominate it. In Milan, the LEDs enhanced the event’s atmosphere, creating memorable moments for guests while remaining discreet. This project shows how digital installations can elevate premium events by combining design, innovation, and careful integration into natural or architectural settings.”

(Image credit: M-Cube)

Visual content, produced in-house by M-Cube and supported by AI tools, was tailored to the Soho House brand aesthetic while remaining sensitive to the venue’s organic environment. The result was a cohesive digital layer that enhanced the sense of exclusivity and connection central to the High in Bloom experience.

