Pro AV Newsmakers: 2025 Refuses to Slow Down As New Year Approaches

The new year is quickly approaching, but 2025 refuses to slow down. This week there personnel moves from Advanced Systems Group, AV Stumpfl, and more as several companies made new strategic partnerships.

Get caught up below.

People News

(Image credit: Future)

Macky Beheshti Joins Advanced Systems Group

(Image credit: Advanced Systems Group)

Advanced Systems Group (ASG) appointed Macky Beheshti as director of enterprise storage and systems. In this role, he focuses in the key areas of traditional IT facility integration, enterprise software, workflow solutions, managed services, and cloud orchestration for as-service delivery models.

Macky’s expertise plays a key role in expanding the company’s footprint into new verticals. Sectors such as corporate, education, government organizations, and healthcare all require secure and flexible storage and systems integration for mission-critical applications that can benefit from ASG’ enterprise-level support.

Richard Baldinger Joins AV Stumpfl as Managing Director, USA

(Image credit: AV Stumpfl)

AV Stumpfl welcomed Richard Baldinger as managing director of its U.S. subsidiary with offices in Atlanta, GA, and Santa Monica, CA. He brings more than 15 years of international leadership experience, with a strong track record of helping companies grow, scale and succeed in the U.S. market. His professional background spans sales, marketing, service, and product management, giving him a comprehensive perspective on building customer-centric organizations.



Most recently, Baldinger served as director of sales and marketing at Fronius USA, where he played a pivotal role in building the U.S. marketing and inside sales teams and led the company’s U.S. solar energy business unit. He also managed various media projects at the Ars Electronica Center in Linz, Austria, and organized dozens of events in various venues.

d&b audiotechnik North American Announces Key New Appointments in Canada

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

d&b audiotechnik North America made several new appointments in Canada. The company welcomed Cameron Wilkison to the role of managing director, d&b Canada. Wilkison will actively manage the overall business activities for d&b audiotechnik in the Canadian marketplace. Since joining the d&b Canada team in 2019, Wilkison has been overseeing and managing sales for western Canada. A veteran of the professional audio industry, Wilkison was previously with Canadian professional audio manufacturer Radial Engineering and Primacoustic, where he was involved in product development and responsible for a variety of sales and marketing activities throughout the region and internationally.



Francois Corbin, former managing director, and a key member of the d&b audiotechnik leadership team, will assume an advisory role for the company. Corbin will remain on staff in the near-term to facilitate the transition to the new managing director for d&b audiotechnik Canada.

d&b audiotechnik North America also appointed Pierre-Paul Gignac to the role of sales support specialist, which entails education and application support for Canada and regional sales for the province of Quebec. An audio systems designer for more than 22 years, Gignac was previously an independent contractor hired directly by clients for his audio engineering expertise and was also a key member of the Solotech design services team, where he was responsible for overseeing all design services for the Quebec City, Solotech office.

Nanolumens Adds Ryan Fowler and Tim DeLaere

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

Nanolumens has added two industry leaders, Ryan Fowler and Tim DeLaere, to strengthen the company’s presence in the federal and command and control markets. Fowler joins as federal segment leader, and DeLaere joins as control room segment leader. Their appointments emphasize Nanolumens’ focus on expanding its reach in high-demand, mission-critical environments through TAA-compliant displays and the secure Aurora platform.

Fowler brings over 20 years of experience in federal market development, account management and audiovisual technology sales. In his new role, Fowler leads Nanolumens’ federal channel strategy, working with partners and integrators to support government customers with tailored LED visualization solutions as the company continues emphasizing new markets with industry experts. DeLaere joins Nanolumens with more than 25 years of experience in advanced visualization, command and control environments and mission-critical system design. DeLaere focuses on strengthening Nanolumens’ partner ecosystem and expanding the company’s footprint in mission-critical sectors that require high-performance LED displays while highlighting the company’s broad TAA line up and secure Aurora processing platform.

Wisycom, DPA Microphones Appoint René Moerch as Group Product Director, Wireless

(Image credit: Wisycom)

Wisycom and DPA Microphones have appointed René Moerch as group product director, wireless, a strategic leadership role that guides the combined wireless product roadmap for both companies. Following an increased investment in wireless product development, this appointment strengthens the brands’ joint management structure, reinforcing a unified approach to innovation across wireless microphones, IEMs, and RF distribution solutions.

Moerch has spent more than a decade with DPA, including nine years in product management and four years dedicated to wireless development. His recent contributions include his key role in developing the DPA N-Series Wireless System. With a deep understanding of the global broadcast, live production, and other pro audio sectors, Moerch plays a pivotal role in accelerating the delivery of next-generation RF technologies across both the Wisycom and DPA portfolios.

Having collaborated closely with Wisycom for several years, Moerch steps into this expanded cross-company role at a time when the brands are aligning more closely than ever to serve the market with high-performance, integrated wireless solutions. He leads new product introduction efforts at Wisycom’s headquarters in Italy and DPA’s facilities in Denmark, working on-site and remotely with the engineering, product and leadership teams. In addition to overseeing product strategy, Moerch is also part of the management teams of both companies.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

AIMS Announces Inaugural IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), together with the Video Services Forum (VSF), the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), announced that the first official Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) Product Testing and Certification Event. A major milestone for the IPMX initiative, the event will take place January 19–23, 2026, at the EBU headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the EBU having played an important role in the development and adoption of open media standards in the broadcast industry.

For the first time, manufacturers will have the opportunity to complete formal certification of products built to the IPMX set of specifications for professional media over IP. Certified products will qualify to carry the IPMX branding, signaling compliance with a rigorously verified set of transport and interoperability requirements.

Blackwire Announces New Partnership with Dylan Innovations

Blackwire Designs announced a new strategic partnership with Dylan Innovations, a provider of racks, TV brackets, structured wiring, and flush mounts. The Dylan Innovations lineup is now available at Blackwire, strengthening their position as a one-stop source for professional integrators.

This partnership is a direct response to the needs of the Blackwire dealer network and reinforces the company’s commitment to providing equipment that delivers real-world performance. With Dylan Innovations now in the lineup, integrators gain access to the full suite of products, including their signature flush-mount solutions for hidden outlets, robust rack systems designed for maximum accessibility, and articulating brackets. This partnership enhances Blackwire’s overall offering, making it easier than ever to find the right parts from a single, trusted source.

DVDO Bolsters Western U.S. Presencewith New Regional Sales Manager and Rep Firm Appointments

DVDO has expanded its sales presence across the Western United States with the hiring of industry veteran Pete Fox as Western Regional sales manager and the addition of three new manufacturers’ representative firms.

With more than two decades of experience in the Pro AV and technology sectors, Fox brings a proven track record of driving sales growth, establishing strong partner relationships, and supporting integrators throughout the project lifecycle. In his new role, Fox will lead DVDO’s expansion efforts across the Western region, strengthening customer engagement and supporting DVDO’s rapidly growing portfolio of AV and communication solutions.

To further enhance regional coverage and better support integrators and resellers, DVDO has also appointed the following sales representative firms: Southern California and Southern Nevada: Maxom Group; Rocky Mountains: CB Electronic Marketing; and Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas: Reliable AV Marketing.

#GALSNGEAR 2026 Leadership Retreats Announced

#GALSNGEAR is launching two signature leadership retreats in early 2026, designed to equip women in media, entertainment, and technology with the tools to lead with confidence and clarity. Leadership Retreat East will take place on Jan. 16 in Columbia, MD, timed ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend to honor the spirit of equity and inclusion. Leadership Retreat West takes place on March 6 in Burbank, CA, in celebration of International Women’s Day/Month. The East event is hosted by Vectorworks, and both events are sponsored by Diversified.

Leadership Retreat East will be held at Vectorworks just minutes from BWI Airport. The program begins on the evening of Jan. 15 with a welcome networking event at Old Line Kitchen & Bar, offering attendees a chance to connect before the full-day workshop. The networking event will feature a Tequila tasting of TCapri, a hand-crafted small batch brand that is Black woman-owned. Founder Tiffany Capri Hainesworth will be participating in the retreat panel on career pivots.

Leadership Retreat West will be hosted by Keycode Media. With an understanding of the ongoing media and tech workforce disruptions brought on by mergers, layoffs, and the emergence of GenAI, this gathering will focus on emerging technologies and personal brand-building strategies in a changing employment environment. In addition to its work supporting “tequity” in the workplace, #GALSNGEAR recognizes that building a more sustainable and equitable industry also means engaging around climate impact. As such, Leadership Retreat West will include a special session on the Media Climate Accord and how women leaders can help move the industry forward on those goals.

Midwich Adds Turtle AV to its Expanding Portfolio of Professional AV Solutions

Midwich announced a new U.S. distribution partnership with Turtle AV, a manufacturer of Dante-enabled audio and video solutions, AV over IP platforms, USB extension products, and signal processing tools. The addition of Turtle AV strengthens Midwich’s portfolio and provides integrators across the country with streamlined access to a rapidly expanding range of network ready AV technologies.

Under the new agreement, Midwich will distribute Turtle AV’s full product collection including Dante AV A encoders and decoders, Dante audio products, Dolby Atmos and DTS converters, USB extenders, video wall processors, and Chazy Control.

Panasonic Partners on the Fairway

Panasonic Projector & Display Americas announced its partnership with TGL presented by SoFi, the team golf league fusing advanced technology, live action, and global fan engagement. Through this partnership, Panasonic joins TGL as its Official Projector Partner, providing its innovative projection technology that brings the league’s gameplay to life on its 64-by-53-foot screen, which is approximately 24 times the size of a standard golf simulator screen.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Panasonic delivers professional projection systems that help power the immersive environments within TGL’s custom-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. This includes Panasonic’s flagship PT-RQ50K 4K projectors, nine units in total, each delivering an impressive 50,000 lumens of brightness and native 4K resolution. Together, these high-performance systems deliver stunning color, detail, and intensity, creating a truly lifelike and dynamic visual experience that blurs the line between physical and virtual play.

Riedel and Racing Electronics Announce Strategic Partnership

Riedel Communications announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Racing Electronics, a provider of motorsport communication equipment in the United States, to deliver communication solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and performance for race operations, controls, teams, drivers, and fans alike.

This collaboration brings together Riedel Communications' expertise in advanced intercom technologies, including their pioneering Artist-1024 infrastructures and award-winning Bolero wireless intercom system, with Racing Electronics' extensive radio communications experience, wide range of U.S. market-specific tailored communication accessories, and its reputation as a legendary force in the country’s motorsport industry.

Based on the partnership, Riedel will open new North America Motorsport Competence Centers in Racing Electronics’ facilities, building substantial staff and equipment resources to support both U.S. and visiting racing events. By combining Riedel's technologies shaped on large racing series, such as Formula 1 over decades, with Racing Electronics' products and customer service, this collaboration will provide seamless, reliable, and high-quality communication systems for all motorsport levels.

QuickLink Announces New U.S. Distribution PartnershipWith Broadfield Distributing

QuickLink announced a new distribution partnership with Broadfield Distributing, one of the industry’s most trusted sources for professional video, broadcast and AV workflow solutions. Under this agreement, Broadfield will distribute QuickLink’s full range of solutions throughout the United States, significantly expanding availability for customers across the region.

Through this partnership, QuickLink’s innovative offerings, including StudioPro, StudioEdge, and its full suite of remote production tools, will be added to Broadfield’s extensive product line inventory. The collaboration opens QuickLink products to Broadfield’s expansive reseller network, making it easier and more efficient than ever for U.S. customers to integrate QuickLink’s technology into their workflows.

Pro AV Around th Globe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DirectOut Technologies, based in Mittweida, Germany, welcomed DWR Distribution as is its new partner in South Africa. Established in 2006, DWR Distribution is a trusted distributor of audio, lighting, AV, and LED display solutions, offering full technical solutions for the architectural, commercial, broadcast, and entertainment markets. The company is also home to DiGiCo consoles in South Africa, a relationship that laid the foundation for the new partnership with DirectOut, as Kyle Robson, sales, support specialist for DWR explained.

Stage Audio Works (SAW) is closing out their 25th anniversary year with a series of major investments in the manufacturing capabilities at its headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company has expanded its in-house production capacity through investment in several new pieces of machinery, including a direct-to-material printer, a new CNC machine, an aluminium extrusion rolling machine and a dedicated embroidery machine. These developments consolidate more processes under one roof, enhancing quality control, speeding up production times and encouraging creative flexibility.