Barco and Extreme Networks Join Forces to Create the "Connected Control Room"

Barco and Extreme have partnered on a technology integration that enables organizations to securely share critical control room information across global locations. By combining Barco CTRL —an innovative all-in-one KVM-over-IP solution—with Extreme Fabric, customers gain a secure, scalable, and resilient platform for managing critical operations anywhere.

The Connected Control Room principle addresses genuine operational challenges across multiple industries. Consider offshore drilling operations, where control rooms on remote rigs must maintain constant communication with corporate refinery facilities onshore. The partnership's solution creates a secure bridge between these environments, enabling seamless information flows despite challenging maritime conditions.

Empowering remote and resilient operations: The integration enables experts to work seamlessly from anywhere, including branch offices, home, or remote sites, through SD-WAN hardware, giving them full access to control room environments. It also serves as a disaster recovery solution: if fiber connections between control rooms and Emergency Operations Centers fail, Extreme SD-WAN provides backup connectivity to keep operations running.

The power behind the platform: Barco CTRL combines sophistication with simplicity. This scalable software platform streamlines complex control room workflows through intuitive design and a robust security architecture built on Zero Trust and Shift Left principles that is ideal for the most security-sensitive environments.

Setup is guided and straightforward, while a unified interface ensures consistent functionality across video walls and operator desks. The platform scales easily by adding encoders and decoders, and redundancy options protect critical components to maximize uptime. Together with Extreme’s distributed connectivity, this ensures continuity without compromise.

Transforming critical operations: The Connected Control Room represents a fundamental shift in how organizations run distributed operations. By removing the limits of geography, companies can deploy their best people and resources wherever they’re needed, while maintaining the highest levels of security and reliability.

As industries move toward more distributed and resilient models, Barco and Extreme provide the foundation for the next generation of control rooms: secure, reliable, and intuitive connectivity for mission-critical operations.