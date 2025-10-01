Winners Announced: AV Technology ProAV Best in Market 2025 Awards

AV Technology is thrilled to announce the Pro AV Best in Market (BiM) 2025 award winners! Check out the 30 products recognized in the third year of the program. The BiMs provide companies with the opportunity to highlight products that were new or newly upgraded within the last 12 months. Entries were judged based on a range of criteria by independent, third-party judges and editorial teams. Additional BiMs were presented by other Future B2B brands, Systems Contractor News, and Sound & Video Contractor.

And this year's AVT BiM winners are…

(Image credit: Adder Technology)

Adder Technology's ADDERView Matrix is a trusted KVM solution for broadcasters and media professionals, providing secure, real-time access to multiple systems. With the latest Adder API, it transforms into a customizable control hub, enabling automation and integration across the production chain. The API facilitates remote and automated management, enhancing efficiency and reliability in high-pressure settings. It seamlessly integrates with newsroom systems, automation platforms, video walls, and control interfaces, ensuring end-to-end orchestration. The platform offers scalability and customization for multi-site studios, OB trucks, or hybrid environments, meeting precise editorial and operational requirements.

(Image credit: ADI | Snap One)

ADI | Snap One's WattBox 820 Series IP Power Conditioner and WattBox Online Double-Conversion UPS (ODC) form a comprehensive power management system for AV professionals. Designed for commercial use, the 820 Series offers twelve individually controlled and metered outlets with surge protection and power conditioning, boasting a 20A capacity for high-load systems in various commercial settings. When paired with the WattBox ODC UPS, which provides true online double-conversion and zero transfer time, the system guarantees clean, uninterrupted power even during outages. Both products offer extensive remote flexibility through OvrC for configuration, deployment, and monitoring, and integrate with Q-SYS for per-outlet power control and automated recovery. Key highlights include 20A IP power conditioning, online double-conversion UPS, modular battery expansion with OvrC monitoring, commercial-grade reliability, bulk setup capabilities, and Q-SYS integration.

(Image credit: ADTECHNO)

The ADTECHNO Dante AV Ultra Encoder & Decoder DAV-02 Series revolutionizes professional AV-over-IP, offering high-performance features for modern collaboration. The DAV-02HT (Encoder) and DAV-02HR (Decoder) support 4Kp60 4:4:4 video, multi-channel uncompressed audio, and sub-frame latency over standard 1GbE networks. Its versatility shines in education, conference rooms, and auditoriums, with the encoder featuring automatic input switching between USB-C and HDMI for seamless BYOD connectivity. The decoder provides dual HDMI outputs with built-in downscaling for compatibility with various displays. Both units ensure professional reliability with PoE power, a compact design, and full Dante integration, simplifying deployment and reducing support costs. The DAV-02 Series delivers a future-ready solution for flexible and collaborative AV experiences.

(Image credit: Ampetronic and Listen Technologies)

Auri, a groundbreaking assistive listening system by Ampetronic and Listen Technologies, is the first to leverage Auracast, the new Bluetooth Low Energy Audio standard. It delivers high-quality, low-latency, multi-channel audio to an unlimited number of compatible devices, including hearing aids, earbuds, headphones, and smartphones. The system features professional-grade transmitters with a broadcast range of over 100 meters, flexible routing options, and optional integrated Dante for seamless audio integration. User-friendly receivers, docking stations, and Auri™ Manager software simplify setup and maintenance. Auri supports various applications, including assistive listening, audio description, audio from screens, and interpretation. Its successful global installations in diverse venues have boosted brand recognition, refined the product, strengthened partnerships, and helped customers future-proof their accessibility infrastructure. Auri addresses the demand for modern, flexible, and scalable assistive listening solutions, enhancing audio access in public spaces and meeting global accessibility requirements.

(Image credit: AVer Information)

AVer's TR535N is a comprehensive video solution featuring a 30X zoom and a wide-angle view. Its dual-lens design, including a wide-angle lens and a 4K PTZ camera, offers a broad field of view and detailed close-ups, allowing for flexible installation. The camera ensures subjects remain in focus and provides complete coverage, regardless of movement. With NDI High Bandwidth integration, the TR535N delivers almost lossless compression and ultra-low latency, ensuring pristine image quality and simplifying complex setups. It also boasts four advanced AI-driven tracking modes: Presenter Mode for tracking speakers, Zone Mode for static content, Hybrid Mode for dynamic environments, and Segment Mode for customizable tracking, reducing the need for multiple cameras.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Blackmagic Design's new HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro is a versatile live media player and master recorder. It features ergonomic controls, a 7-inch LCD touchscreen for monitoring and scopes, and supports 12G-SDI and HDMI for recording to various file formats up to 2160p. Beyond its recording capabilities, the device also functions as a network storage solution with 10G Ethernet and internal M.2 media, allowing for seamless media sharing within editing and colorist workflows. The front panel is designed for single-hand operation, with playback controls and a mini timeline. It includes a heads-up display with important information, broadcast scopes, focus assist, and an RGB exposure histogram. Users can also load and save 3D LUTs and record directly to network storage, eliminating the need for media cards.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

(Image credit: BoxCast)

BoxCast's RemoteMix is a browser-based tool designed to monitor and adjust livestream audio mixes remotely. It addresses the issue of poor audio experiences for online audiences by providing a dedicated stream mix, separate from the in-room sound, that can be controlled in real time. The tool connects directly to a venue's digital audio mixer, offering synced video and audio feeds. It allows for adjustments such as preamp gain, dynamics, and EQ, and requires no additional hardware or software installation, only a web browser. This enables audio engineers to work in a controlled environment and skilled volunteers to participate remotely, improving both quality and accessibility of livestream audio.

(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon CINE-SERVO 11-55mm T2.95 is an 8K-ready cinema lens offering exceptional wide-angle versatility for professional productions. It boasts an ultra-wide 100° angle of view, 25% wider than previous Canon cine-servo options, making it suitable for live sports, events, houses of worship, and narrative filmmaking.



This lens covers Super 35mm sensors and can expand to full-frame with its built-in 1.5x extender, providing a focal range from 11mm to 55mm (or 82.5mm with the extender) while maintaining sharpness and color fidelity. Its lightweight design and improved center of gravity enhance comfort for various shooting environments.



Engineered for modern workflows, it features a new drive unit with fast focus and iris speed, Focus Breathing Compensation, and a USB-C connector for customization. It supports both RF and PL mounts, offering autofocus and virtual production metadata via RF, or Zeiss eXtended data with PL. This lens empowers creators to achieve immersive wide-angle perspectives and dynamic zoom performance.

(Image credit: Clear-Com)

Clear-Com’s FreeSpeak Icon beltpack is a next-generation wireless intercom solution designed for power users. Operating in the 1.9 GHz (DECT) band, it offers reliable RF performance and user-focused innovations. The Icon features nine configurable buttons, including eight channel keys and a reply key, providing the functionality of a full intercom panel in a compact form. Four dedicated channel volume controls and a master control allow precise audio management, reducing listening fatigue. Its high-brightness color display and ergonomic design ensure intuitive operation and a comfortable fit. Supporting Bluetooth 5.3, the FreeSpeak Icon seamlessly connects to wireless headsets and earbuds. It integrates smoothly with Clear-Com’s Arcadia Central Station and Eclipse HX digital matrix, offering advanced networking via Dante and MADI for Eclipse users. Versatile across markets, the FreeSpeak Icon benefits broadcasters, live performance and sports crews, houses of worship, and corporate AV teams. Combining rugged reliability with advanced connectivity and unmatched user control, it sets a new standard for wireless intercoms, empowering production teams to stay connected, comfortable, and in command.

(Image credit: Cobalt Digital)

Cobalt Digital’s UltraBlue MV-SW Multiviewer is a software-based solution for compressed and baseband (ST 2110) IP/SDI streams, available as a turn-key package or software-only. It supports various audio/video protocols and formats, offering flexible audio routing for diverse applications from broadcast to AV markets. The intuitive web interface handles compressed and baseband IP/SDI inputs and outputs, allowing for scalability and secure multi-user access.



Key features include easy mosaic configurations with arbitrary sizing, graphic overlays, ancillary data, tallies, UMDs, and IDs. PIP configurations can be copied, saved, and restored. The multiviewer drives multiple HDMI displays in any orientation and supports common ancillary data types like closed-captioning, along with full audio support and configurable audio bars. Input protocols include UDP, RTP, RTMP, RIST for compressed streams, and SMPTE ST 2110-20, -30, and –40 for baseband streams, plus SDI inputs. The system supports as many outputs as the hardware allows.

(Image credit: Comprehensive Connectivity Company)

Comprehensive Connectivity Company’s Transformer Cables are an innovative, all-in-one connectivity solution designed to simplify AV and IT setups. Featuring built-in adapters for HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A, these hybrid cables allow users to connect a wide range of devices and displays using a single cable. The adapters are integrated directly into the cable head, eliminating the need for separate dongles or converters—perfect for on-the-go professionals, educators, and system integrators. With support for high-speed 4K video and data transfer, Transformer™ Cables combine the functionality of three essential cable types in one compact, durable design. This streamlined approach reduces clutter, improves efficiency, and ensures maximum compatibility in any AV environment.

(Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron's 1 Beyond Camera Intelligent Switching enhances hybrid meetings by intelligently capturing everyone in large spaces, ensuring meeting equity and engagement. These cameras can be integrated into any setting to provide clear, crisp, and intelligent video. The line addresses the need for automated cameras that deliver a premium experience in larger meeting areas.



Initially, Crestron's 1 Beyond cameras supported one primary device and one presenter-tracking companion. Now, with new 2.0 firmware, they offer intelligent switching for more cameras, allowing users to connect up to four i12 or i20 companion cameras to a primary i12 camera for a more dynamic experience in medium-sized rooms.



Automated intelligent switching between all deployed cameras can be achieved using visual cues for i-Series cameras or a custom Crestron Control program for i-Series and p-Series cameras. The new 1 Beyond multi-cam module assists integrators in creating custom programs based on triggers, such as ceiling microphones. This flexibility allows tailored camera behavior for each space while maintaining a single USB connection to the video conferencing system. New configuration options enable camera prioritization, automatically switching to capture movement in key areas like whiteboards or lecterns.

(Image credit: Disguise)

Disguise's GX 3+ is the company's most powerful media server, featuring NVIDIA's Blackwell GPU architecture for a 175% increase in Notchmarks. This allows users to fully utilize Notch 1.0 for richer, more cinematic graphics. Each unit includes a two-year Notch playback license and ready-to-use Notch Blocks. The GX 3+ also boasts 96GB of VRAM, eliminating memory bottlenecks for large-scale experiences and rendering 40% more video layers on Disguise Designer projects. It is now available for order and expected to ship in Q4 2025, with Fuse Technical Group already ordering 50 units.

(Image credit: EAW)

EAW's NT206L loudspeaker is the first model in EAW’s groundbreaking NT Series, designed to streamline audio setup and operation for production professionals. NT206L is ideal for production companies of any size, integrators, and venues that value lightweight, fast, and easy deployment, high-performance sound, flexible coverage, and premium materials—at a surprisingly affordable price.

NT206L is a compact, active line array loudspeaker. It features a new patented EAW waveguide in concert with a new EAW Core Technology called AHD (Adjustable Horizontal Directivity). AHD brings field-adjustable horn flares to the design, offering toolless adjustment of horizontal directivity. NT206L plays loud (139dB) and low (65-20kHz), all in a premium Baltic birch, steel, and aluminum enclosure that weighs less (31.7lb / 14.4kg) than most passive, plastic enclosures in its class. Designed for rapid deployment, NT206L features familiar analog inputs and controls and has a complete assortment of compatible accessories for transport, mounting, and rigging.

Built to last and made by EAW, the NT206L offers incomparable value and reliability.

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron’s UCS 504 is a 4K collaboration switcher and receiver kit designed for seamless BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) environments. It integrates AV and USB switching with signal extension over a single CATx cable, simplifying installation. The compact system offers dual HDMI and USB-C inputs for laptops, plus an additional HDMI and USB input for a dedicated UC computer. With six USB ports supporting up to 10Gbps, it easily connects cameras, microphones, and other peripherals. The UCS 504 supports automatic switching and control via CEC, RS-232, or IR, making it ideal for spaces without a control system. Its USB breakaway switching allows independent routing of video, audio, and USB peripherals, perfect for hybrid meetings. Intuitive auto-switching, Show Me cables for one-touch sharing, and USB-C support for video/audio, data, and power enhance user experience. With signal extension up to 330 feet, the UCS 504 offers convenience, flexibility, and performance in modern meeting spaces.

(Image credit: G&D)

VisionVS, a collaboration between G&D and VuWall, is the first hybrid appliance to combine high-performance KVM control with advanced video wall management in a single device. This innovation addresses the challenges faced by operators in mission-critical environments, who traditionally had to navigate separate KVM and AV-over-IP systems, leading to inefficiencies and distractions.



VisionVS utilizes a unique dual-encoding architecture, capturing a source once and simultaneously delivering two independent, encrypted 4K streams. One stream uses G&D’s bluedec format for real-time control, while the other employs VuWall’s encoding for flexible distribution to video wall processors, workstations, or remote collaborators. This ensures all stakeholders receive consistent, trusted content in a format tailored to their role.



The result is a more intuitive, efficient, and collaborative workspace for end users. Operators save time by eliminating system switching, supervisors gain immediate visibility on large displays, and remote teams remain aligned without technical hurdles. VisionVS simplifies the underlying technology, allowing users to concentrate on critical decisions and providing clarity, speed, and confidence when it matters most.

(Image credit: Insta360)

Insta360's Wave is a next-generation AI-powered speakerphone designed for hybrid work and collaboration. It features a 3D 8-microphone array with a 16ft (5m) pickup range, delivering high-fidelity audio and eliminating over 300 types of background noise with advanced AI-powered noise reduction, echo cancellation, and automatic gain control. Adaptive beam-forming technology offers five precision pickup modes (omni, cardioid, supercardioid, figure-8, and stereo) for optimized vocal clarity in various scenarios, including home offices, conference rooms, professional recording, podcasting, live streaming, and music playback. The device also includes 32GB of built-in storage for direct Hi-Fi recording and a comprehensive software solution that functions as a minutes-taker and an analytical tool, leveraging AI to answer questions based on meeting content. With its levitation-inspired design, intuitive touch controls, and broad platform compatibility, the Insta360 Wave provides professional-grade audio experiences for improved communication.

(Image credit: Just Add Power)

Just Add Power's MaxColor USB 2.0 over IP device (MC-USB) enhances 4K60 UltraHD video distribution by integrating USB 2.0 connectivity over a standard 1GbE network. This innovative addition to the MaxColor AV-over-IP series provides seamless local and remote KVM, touchscreen, and webcam interfaces for connected computers. Featuring both front and rear USB-C and USB-A ports, the MC-USB streamlines installation and management via a single RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port. It offers effective and secure access to remote computer systems in demanding 4K environments, reflecting Just Add Power's commitment to reliable solutions. The MC-USB consolidates KVM and 4K video distribution over a singular IP network, increasing system design flexibility and allowing remote computer access without dedicated KVM extension hardware. Its compatibility with existing MaxColor infrastructure supports upgrades and expansions, making it a dynamic solution for professional AV applications demanding high-quality video and seamless KVM and peripheral extension over IP.

(Image credit: Leader Electronics)

Leader Electronics' NDI Checker is a tool designed for live NDI signal troubleshooting and monitoring, catering to broadcast engineers, video producers, and systems integrators. It offers intuitive visualization and powerful diagnostic capabilities for real-time analysis of NDI signals and network performance. Users can isolate and analyze individual NDI sources for targeted monitoring, ensuring faster troubleshooting and effective quality control during complex productions. The tool provides immediate visual confirmation of NDI signal integrity, allowing production staff to verify content transmission and engineers to identify issues not apparent in numerical data. It also displays live frame counts for stream stability and continuity, helping detect intermittent problems like encoder issues or network congestion. Additionally, NDI Checker offers precise bitrate monitoring for bandwidth utilization and signal quality, enabling engineers to optimize network resources and identify compression problems. This comprehensive visibility across NDI networks helps prevent issues and maintain optimal signal quality for flawless production delivery.

(Image credit: LG)

LG's MAGNIT Pro Series MicroLED Displays (model LSAP) with Megapixel HELIOS Controllers offer advanced user experience and interface functionalities, including real-time mapping, multi-user control, and superior color management. These Pro Series MicroLED Displays are available in three models: LSAP007, LSAP009, and LSAP012, with varying pixel pitches. They boast significant upgrades like high-performance refresh rates and lifelike color reproduction. The new cabinet design enhances structural integrity and simplifies installation, with improved mounting systems and Front-line Aligned Tiling Technology (F.L.A.T.) ensuring precise module alignment and a nearly seamless visual presentation. Upgraded internal circuitry delivers stunning color reproduction, with the LSAP012 featuring double the refresh rate for high-performance environments. Its high refresh rate options make the LSAP an ideal choice for clear reproduction of fast-moving images in settings like boardrooms and home theaters, and for exceptional video capture in virtual production and broadcast studios.

(Image credit: Liberty)

Liberty's TeamUp+ DS42 Series is a groundbreaking multiscreen collaboration switcher/extender designed for medium to large meeting spaces, transforming them into dynamic personal workstations. It simplifies BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) collaboration with a single USB-C connection, delivering AV, USB3 data, power, and 1 GbE over one cable. The DS42 series offers seamless multiscreen experiences with uncompressed 4K60 extension and true USB3 extension up to 100m. Its innovative 4x2 AV/USB matrix switching flexibly routes HDMI and USB-C sources, while integrated DP-MST and DisplayLink drivers provide genuine screen extension for both PCs and Macs. The TeamUp+ DS42 family also supports professional-grade audio via built-in Dante, integrating meeting audio into existing networks. Designed for plug-and-play simplicity, it removes setup complexity, empowering IT teams and end users with unmatched performance, reliability, and flexibility. This series redefines how organizations connect people and technology, setting a new standard in collaborative technology.

(Image credit: Lightware)

Lightware's Taurus UCX‑4x3‑HC40‑BD offers powerful flexibility for hybrid meeting spaces by integrating advanced USB-C switching, HDMI routing, and professional Dante audio. It supports BYOD workflows, seamless host switching, and full interoperability with Dante audio systems. The unit's integrated Dante and AES67 support allows direct connectivity to Dante microphones, DSPs, and speakers, eliminating the need for external audio interfaces. With a built-in audio processor and configurable controls, integrators can create high-performance sound environments. This all-in-one device manages video switching, USB peripheral sharing, charging, and multichannel audio. Its reliable USB-C power delivery (up to 100W), multi-USB host capabilities, open API, and automation make it a cornerstone for adaptable IT-friendly AV systems.

(Image credit: Lumens Digital Optics)

Lumens Digital Optics' VoiceConnect revolutionizes multi-camera voice tracking, making it accessible beyond high-end installations. This system eliminates the need for third-party microphones, external sensors, and complex programming, significantly reducing cost and complexity. It integrates up to four Lumens VC-TR60A PTZ cameras with an OIP-N60D mini decoder. Each camera's built-in sound detector identifies and frames the active speaker, with a second camera adjusting for additional participants. The decoder automatically switches between live feeds, ensuring seamless video capture. VoiceConnect outputs HDMI and USB, making professional-grade multi-camera production feasible for diverse organizations, from meeting rooms to lecture halls, and enhancing engagement for both in-person and remote participants.

(Image credit: Media Resources)

Media Resources' TruVIEW Kiosk & Transit is a versatile, direct-view LED kiosk designed for both indoor and outdoor use. This product offers a robust and energy-efficient alternative to traditional LCD totems, making it suitable for various environments such as transit shelters, shopping malls, airports, and urban streetscapes. It boasts higher brightness, lower power consumption, and a significantly longer lifespan compared to conventional LED solutions.



Currently available in 1.5mm high-brightness Flip-Chip GOB, a 1.25mm solution will soon be offered in standard and custom sizes. Its modular design allows for easy replacement of individual modules during service repairs, avoiding the costly and complex dismantling required by LCD-based kiosks. TruVIEW Transit supports diverse content types, withstands extreme environmental conditions, and features a slim, modern design that integrates seamlessly into public architecture. It provides municipalities and network operators with a future-proof platform for advertising, information display, and wayfinding.

(Image credit: Media Resources)

Media Resources TruVIEW 2 represents the next generation of Media Resources’ indoor Flip-Chip COB & GOB LED platform. Designed for demanding commercial environments, the product offers fine pixel pitches from 0.62mm to 5.4mm, all with a common integrated cabinet and installation system, regardless of pixel pitch. TruVIEW 2 eliminates traditional wire bonding through its advanced Chip-on-Board architecture. This allows for increased durability and more consistent performance over time. Among its standout features is a newly engineered thermal management system. Custom cabinet indentations and integrated fans allow heat to be redirected to the back of the display, minimizing heat-related degradation and extending overall product lifespan. Additionally, the system has four price point levels for many of the pixel pitch options, giving AV Integrators many budgetary options while upgrading paths using the common integrated platform. Every detail of TruVIEW 2 was developed to reduce maintenance, simplify installation, and improve long-term value.

(Image credit: Owl Labs)

The Owl Connected System from Owl Labs offers a modular approach to hybrid video conferencing, allowing companies to customize meeting setups with devices like the Meeting Owl 4+ and Owl Bar, powered by Owl Intelligence Software (OIS). As organizations return to the office, effective workflow relies on engaging technologies that replicate real-life interactions. Owl Labs is a leader in this area, providing an AI-powered meeting technology ecosystem designed for dynamic collaboration. The OIS enables seamless wireless pairing, synchronized video and audio streams, and dynamic multi-device views, with continuous over-the-air updates. Owl Labs introduced over 25 configuration options this year, including new panorama, grid, and speaker view modes for a more inclusive remote participant experience. All devices can be centrally monitored through The Nest, Owl Labs’ analytics platform. Microsoft Teams-certified, Owl Labs' products, including the Meeting Owl 4+, are trusted by nearly 250,000 organizations globally, including 92 of the Fortune 100 companies.

(Image credit: QSC)

QSC's Q-SYS Core 24f is the next evolution of integrated processing, combining audio, video, and control in a single, 1RU device. Building upon the legacy of the category-defining Core 110f, the Core 24f delivers 2x the DSP power, greater network I/O, and robust onboard connectivity to meet the performance demands of modern AV environments. At the heart of the Core 24f is the Q-SYS Intelligent Platform OS, a unified operating system that seamlessly processes and distributes AV and control data throughout the system—ensuring real-time response and orchestrated experiences across diverse spaces. Its expanded network audio capacity capabilities (up to 160 x 160 channels), integrated AV bridging (via USB-C), and four network ports ensure unmatched flexibility for integrators. The Core 24f allows users to create dynamic, tailored AV systems leveraging a robust control engine, without requiring specialized coding knowledge. This processor embodies the Q-SYS Full Stack AV Platform’s open, software-defined architecture, designed to adapt, scale, and evolve with the needs of any space.

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Ross Video’s Quorum One is an all-in-one AV production platform designed for corporate meeting production. It integrates automation, live switching, clip playout, monitoring, and AI-driven camera tracking into a single system, enabling organizations to produce professional, broadcast-quality video with ease. Automated workflows handle details like camera tracking and focusing, allowing meetings to go live with a single button press. The platform supports conference microphone systems for real-time response and dynamic camera switching. Quorum One is NDI native, optimized for IP workflows, and managed via a browser-based interface, making it easy to integrate and control. Users can learn the system quickly, reducing training costs. Dynamic software updates occur without downtime, extending system life. Quorum One combines advanced production tools with simplicity and reliability, empowering organizations to confidently manage their own town halls, training sessions, hybrid meetings, or podcasts without external production crews.

(Image credit: Sony Electronics)

Sony's new Crystal LED CAPRI series offers cost-effective LED video walls for virtual production in television, film, commercials, and broadcast, as well as rental and staging. These displays boast a maximum brightness of 1,500 cd/m2 with a P2.5mm LED pitch, high refresh rates, wide color gamut, and anti-reflection. They provide installation flexibility, familiar structure, streamlined maintenance, and compatibility with Sony’s virtual production ecosystem. The ZRD-VS25FB and ZRD-VS25FM models are compatible with Brompton and Megapixel controllers, respectively, with availability expected this winter. The CAPRI series expands Sony’s Crystal LED family, offering high picture quality at a more accessible price, and complements the premium VERONA series by using the same industry-standard controllers and featuring the same luminance, allowing for combined use in virtual production setups.

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

The ViewSonic LDS138-151 is a 138-inch, all-in-one mobile Direct View LED Display solution designed for demanding environments. This durable, long-lasting display is an excellent choice for businesses, rental companies, houses of worship, schools, and the hospitality industry. Its mobile design allows you to easily share communications and content in a variety of settings without the limitations of a fixed installation. Engineered for durability and stability, the LDS138-151 is protected with an advanced Glue-on-Board (GOB) surface treatment technology, which provides an IP54 rating to protect the display against moisture and dust, as well as an IK06 rating for impact protection. The LDS138-151 display features front-serviceable LED modules for easy maintenance, and it comes with a vacuum tool to easily remove and replace LED modules. Developed for mobility, easy delivery, installation, and maintenance, the LDS138-151 features a commercial-grade, built-in motorized stand for stable height adjustment, as well as a patent-pending hinge design for the smoother folding and unfolding of screen panels. It comes fully assembled and features a foldable design that can be packed into its custom flight case, making it easy to set up and share between classrooms, event spaces, meeting rooms, and other areas in various environments and venues. Users can simply unfold, plug the display into a standard 20amp outlet, and the LDS138-151 is designed to deliver vibrant, large-format images and immersive sounds.