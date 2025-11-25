Cindy's Top 10 Black Friday Recommendations 2025 Includes AI Speakers and TVs

Do I like a great deal like the next person? Sure, I do, but I don't like crowds, so my Black Friday is with a cup of coffee in hand and in front of the computer. But more to the point, these days, Black Friday begins long before the day after Thanksgiving. I've done some research (via my colleagues at TechRadar and Tom's Guide) and have come up with my wish list.

This year, my wish list includes high-quality, AI-enabled speakers. Alexa has been in my home since her inception, and I'm embarrassed to admit that I listen to music through subpar speakers. Now, I am looking for a deal!

Sister publication, Residential Systems, recently published an article citing research from Futuresource Consulting on the relationship between AI and home audio. From smart speakers that tailor playback to user preferences, to adaptive EQ that adjusts to room acoustics, consumers believe that AI has the potential to deliver real-world value. "But consumer excitement is beginning to shift. Some consumers are already embracing AI's potential, as the technology begins to enhance sound, adapt listening experiences, and reshape how people interact with audio in their homes," said Guy Hammett, senior market analyst at Futuresource Consulting. "While the technology is evolving quickly, it's more about consumers becoming more aware of what it can do to enhance their listening experiences."

As always, I look to my colleagues at sister publications, TechRadar and Tom's Guide, for their advice on the best products with the best deals. They have been and will continue to work around the clock to find the best deals by the minute. Make sure you check them out.

(Image credit: Sonos)

The Sonos Era 300 is a great speaker for music, with a punchy, immersive, and tightly controlled sound. It can also be used as a rear speaker in a Sonos home theater setup to really give extra life to Dolby Atmos-compatible soundtracks for even grander sound. This deal takes $90 off the Era 300, taking it down to $359, the cheapest we've ever seen it.

View Deal

Check out TechRadar’s list of all Sonos Black Friday deals

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

If you’ve ever read my previous Black Friday articles, you know I am all about the best-quality TV. Until recently, the display industry seemed to have abandoned high-quality in the 42-inch category. Granted, most people are purchasing 65-inch TVs, but I need a better TV in the office/studio space where I spend an inordinate amount of time, and it must be a 42-inch. And now, LG has delivered! If I were in the market for another 65-inch TV (never say, "never"), check out the deal on LG's C4 OLED TV.

(Image credit: LG)

Want an elite TV in a small space? The LG C5 is as feature-packed as small TVs come, and has the fantastic perfect contrast and rich colors you expect from OLED. This is the lowest price that this size has ever been – it's hit this price before, but never lower as far as I'm aware. It's the best small gaming TV, as well as being wonderful for movies.

VIEW DEAL

(Image credit: LG)

LG's C4 OLED TV is the predecessor to the LG C5, and the 65-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $1,274.99. While stocks last, we'd happily recommend this over the LG C5 for the lower price – the differences are tiny. The LG C4 features good brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and best-in-class gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia. Stocks may not last long, though!

View Deal

(Image credit: Bose)

This is the best price I've ever seen on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. What do you get in return? Epic ANC, super sound, and the most comfortable fit this side of wrapping your head in a snood that plays music. 24 hours of battery life isn't the best, but they make up for it with just about everything else.

View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

True confession: I am a BritBox addict. If you want to check it out at a low price, this is a great deal!

BritBox (Prime Video add-on): was $10.99 per month now $2.75 at Prime Video

The best of British TV right at your fingertips for just $2.75 per month? That's a great deal, and one you can enjoy for two months by signing up for this limited-time Prime Video add-on before the deal ends on December 1, 2025. Check out shows like Blue Lights, Ludwig and Shetland to get you started.

View Deal

(Image credit: Apple)

I always need an extra set!

Apple's most affordable AirPods are currently at their lowest ever price on Walmart, and that makes them an even better buy. At under $80, these are great: they have personalized spatial audio, better-than-promised battery life (based on our testing), and fantastic integration with Apple's other devices.

View Deal

(Image credit: Sony)

I know a few people on my list who would be thrilled to receive a Sony PS5 gift! I am out of my league, but I knew I could rely on my friends at TechRadar, who are the experts.

With Black Friday officially just a few days away, I'm [TechRadar editors] already seeing superb discounts on PS5 products, including lowest ever prices on the PS Portal, the PS5 Pro, and more. Having spent hundreds of hours testing the PS5, and all of its accessories and various versions, I'm shocked to see just how good the Black Friday deals are this year.

Sony has now gone weapons-hot with its main Black Friday discounts, with huge savings to be had on the current slate of PS5 consoles and accessories. US highlights include: $100 off the PS5 Pro, more than $20 off the PS Portal, and $20 or so off almost all DualSense controllers.

(Image credit: Future)

I am in desperate need of a new printer. Thankfully, TechRadar has reviewed some of the printers available during Black Friday.

A good printer remains essential in both homes and offices, and major retailers are currently rolling out big Black Friday discounts on a broad selection of inkjet, ink tank, and laser models.

The sales event officially starts this Friday, November 28, but we've seen some big cuts go live in the past week, with top printers from brands such as Epson, Canon, Brother and HP included.

If you’re planning an upgrade before the holidays, this is definitely the time to pull the trigger.

With our senior printer editor, we’ve tested the best home printers and best small business printers, and we’ll keep tracking new offers as they appear.

This page is updated regularly so check back for verified deals from the big name brands, with the focus on models that offer fast, reliable performance and lower running costs.

(Image credit: Future)

My family is big on stuffing the stockings! Getting a deal on those fun gadgets is a bonus. Check out the lowest prices of the year on Amazon's best-selling smart home devices. Again, TechRadar has me (us) covered. Check out the full article here.

If you haven't already heard, Amazon's Black Friday sale is live, and its biggest and best discounts are on its own brand of tech gadgets. You can score record-low prices with over 60% in savings on Kindle e-readers, Blink cameras, Echo speakers, Ring Doorbells, smart plugs, and more.

(Image credit: Future)

The good people at Tom's Guide are helping me with my list for gifts I can purchase now! The following is directly from Tom's Guide.

Amazon's Black Friday sale is here! It's the start of Black Friday week and Amazon is offering up to 50% off everything from Apple gear to Lego. There are a ton of discounts to shop right now, but not all of them are great — and that's where I come in.

This is my [Millie Davis-Williams] fifth year covering Black Friday for Tom's Guide and I've spent the last half-decade price-checking and comparing to make sure you get the most for your money. I also have the Tom's Guide team at my back, who test and review hundreds of products to find the best of the best.

shop Amazon's entire Black Friday sale

Looking for the best deals of the day? If I were you, I'd snag the Sony WH-CH520 headphones for $38 at Amazon. I use these headphones myself and they sound incredible considering their low price (even more so with 46% off.) Their battery life even lasts for up to 50 hours, which has saved me on many long car trips and commutes.