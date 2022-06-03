FSR's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Jan Sandri, President of FSR

FSR was established in 1981, the same year IBM launched the PC, and we’ve never wavered in our mission to provide quality and cost-effective products to an industry in constant motion. The company now manufactures hundreds of infrastructure, signal management, and control solutions, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers, and HDBaseT and CAT-X signal delivery products.

"Our product roadmap includes a cost-effective and clear path to power, data, and AV transport across a room to where it is needed." —Jan Sandri, President of FSR

This year our engineering team has been exceptionally busy designing products that address current requirements, but—as always—will feature forward-thinking functionalities to keep our customers ahead of the technology curve. And while we didn’t predict the severe supply chain shortages, we were ready! All our products are made in the U.S., our shelves are stocked, and there is ample inventory available.

Our product roadmap includes a cost-effective and clear path to power, data, and AV transport across a room to where it is needed. We launched our award-winning and extremely popular Smart-Way Raceway a few years ago, and we are constantly adding to the platform. At InfoComm we are introducing Smart-Way Wall Raceway that allows the transition from a floor to ceiling system. We are also extending our Modular Link System (MLS) with the Smart-Way MLS Stick—a quick way to extend the MLS across the floor to another work surface.

On the infrastructure side, we are debuting the industry’s first dedicated flat panel TV project box engineered for 8-inch block walls full of features and options available in a variety of configurations.

And come see our hinged “tool-less” U-Access cover that will simplify and shorten installation timelines.

Other innovations include a pre-wired ceiling box that minimizes job site visits, a high-end performance 3.1 Gen 2 Digital Ribbon USB cable, an internal charger bracket designed to contain AC power, plus a USB Type-A and Type-C charger, new DA, switcher, and extender. Really too much to mention here!

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: W1415

Roadmap to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check back often as this list will be updated through InfoComm 2022.

Absen's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Aurora Multimedia's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Covid, Inc.'s Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Epiphan Video's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Hall Technologies Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Legrand | AV's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Neutrik Americas' Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Peerless-AV's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Poly's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

PTZOptics' Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Sennheiser's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Shure's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Sony Electronics' Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

tvONE's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Utelogy's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Yamaha UC's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Logitech's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

56 AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> 22Miles Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Absen Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AMX Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ATEN Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Auton Motorized Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Avnu Alliance Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barix Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barco Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BenQ America Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Biamp Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Black Box Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> C2G Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Chief Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ClearOne Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Crestron Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Daktronics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> EPOS Audio Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> IHSE USA Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Intel Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Just Add Power Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Legrand|AV Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Listen Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Logitech Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> LynTec Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Macnica Roadmap 2022

>> Matrox Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Meyer Sound Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> NETGEAR Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Nureva Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Optoma Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Planar Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Poly Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Prysm Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> PTZOptics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> QSC Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Red Dot Digital Media Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> RTI Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Samsung Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> SAVI Controls Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Shure Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sonic Foundry Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sony Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Utelogy Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Vanco International Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ViewSonic Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> VuWall Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Xilica Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Zoom Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)