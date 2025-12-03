Top Integrators 2025: Tariff Talk

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2025 list, we polled a selection of leading firms on current Pro AV industry trends.

How have tariffs impacted your business in 2025?

(Image credit: Vision Technologies)

Jon Fine, VP of Solution Architecture, Vision Technologies

Tariffs have really shaken the AV industry. Equipment costs, especially for displays and cameras have jumped, sometimes by more than 10%. Integrators are dealing with tighter margins, longer lead times, and tougher budgeting as suppliers shift where they source products. With tariffs being a moving target, vendors are being forced to add in legal clauses to contracts, which creates angst for many potential buyers. Many companies are turning to U.S.-made options or locking in prices early to stay ahead of rising costs. Overall, tariffs are forcing the AV world to rethink how it buys, prices, and plans projects.

(Image credit: JKL Technologies)

Musfik Dogancay, Executive Director, JKL Technologies

We have seen an increase in costs, some due to tariffs and some simply using the cover of tariffs, which have certainly created a budgeting challenge for our customers. However, the unpredictability around the threat and fluctuation of tariff and policy changes have created a lot of burden for us internally as well. We are either needing to reduce our quote validity dates drastically or having to stock equipment ourselves in anticipation of orders. Even when there are no pricing changes, having to revalidate manufacturer pricing so frequently creates a lot of additional burden to our internal resources. When we stock equipment, there is the financial impact of tying down capital simply to absorb the effects of uncertainty.