Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Absen

Jerry Berger, Consultant Liaison at Absen, shares insights on emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping higher education classrooms and beyond.

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Jerry Berger, Consultant Liaison at Absen

Higher education is undergoing a seismic shift. As student expectations evolve and hybrid learning becomes the norm, institutions are rethinking what it means to create an engaging, flexible, and inclusive classroom environment. At the core of this evolution is technology—not as a novelty, but as a necessity.

Today’s classrooms must be more than just a place to lecture—they must become dynamic collaboration hubs. Visual technology, particularly direct-view LED (DVLED) displays, is playing a pivotal role in this transformation. These ultra-clear, scalable displays provide an immersive visual experience that supports both in-person and remote learners, ensuring every student feels present—no matter where they are.

Equally important is adaptability. Classrooms now serve multiple purposes: lectures, virtual guest speakers, collaborative group work, and content sharing across campuses. Technologies that offer seamless connectivity, high reliability, and simple content management empower faculty to shift between modes without disruption.

We’re also seeing a shift toward sustainability and longevity. Universities are looking for energy-efficient solutions that reduce long-term operational costs while enhancing the student experience.

Ultimately, the goal is not to digitize for the sake of innovation, but to create environments where attention spans stretch, participation grows, and students are more deeply connected to the content—and to each other. As higher ed continues to evolve, institutions that prioritize immersive, flexible, and future-ready classroom tech will be the ones that lead the way.

