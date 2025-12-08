Pro AV Newsmakers: TRISON Acquires Pioneer Group and Shure Has a New Team

It was a relatively quiet week coming out of the Thanksgiving break, which is a bit surprising with all the acquisitions, partnerships, and people movers Pro AV has seen in 2025.

That's not to say we didn't have news. Including, yes, another acquisition.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2025]

TRISON, a global company dedicated to the digital transformation of physical spaces, acquired Pioneer Group on Dec. 1. Pioneer Group focuses on being a multi-service provider of audiovisual solutions, network infrastructure, and electrical services mainly in the quick service restaurants and stadia verticals as well as retailers and corporate clients. This acquisition expands TRISON offerings by leveraging the expertise that Pioneer Group has gained over its 14 years in business. Pioneer Group has a strong client base that includes well-known names such as KFC, Joe and The Juice, and numerous sports clubs.

“This strategic acquisition underscores our unwavering commitment to global growth and to delivering customer experience solutions that profoundly and measurably influence our clients’ businesses," said Alberto Caceres Tejedor, global CEO of TRISON. "We aim to provide not only exceptional quality solutions but also unparalleled customer service. By joining forces with the talented team at Pioneer Group, we are poised to unlock even greater value for our customers and accelerate our journey towards sustained growth in the UK and beyond."

Now, check out last week's happenings in your weekly roundup.

People News

(Image credit: Future)

Alfalite Appoints Mariano Aragón as America Channel Sales Manager

(Image credit: Alfalite)

Alfalite appointed Mariano Aragón as America channel sales manager, a new position aimed at expanding the company’s presence in the United States through strategic partnerships with system integrators and technology providers in the broadcast, virtual production (VP XR), workspace, government, and Security Operations Center (SOC) sectors.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Based in the U.S., Aragón leads Alfalite’s channel development strategy to expand its presence across North America. His mission is to position Alfalite as a trusted partner for studios, television networks, production companies, and corporate clients seeking the highest standards of quality, precision, and reliability in LED display solutions.

With over two decades of experience in international B2B sales and market development within the broadcast-media and technology services industries, Aragón brings a strong track record in business strategy, partner programs, and brand expansion. Early in his career, he spent more than eight years as international Affiliate sales director for RTVE—Spain’s national public broadcaster—where he was based in Miami and responsible for expanding RTVE’s distribution and partnerships across the Americas. For the past 10 years Aragón has worked an independent consultant advising international companies on market-entry and business development strategies in Latin America and the United States, helping technology brands scale their operations and partner ecosystems in competitive markets.

Ampetronic | Listen Technologies Announce Promotions and a New Hire

David Serpa (Image credit: Ampetronic | Listen Technologies)

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic announced two promotions and a new hire. The brands have promoted David Serpa to VP of finance, and Sam Burkinshaw to head of strategic business development and partnerships. They have welcomed Irene Kondos as global inside sales and customer success manager. Serpa, Burkinshaw, and Kondos play important roles in helping Listen Technologies and Ampetronic advance their shared mission to make audio accessible to everyone.

As VP of finance, Serpa works closely with the executive team to shape financial strategy and support growth initiatives. He drives forecasting, budgeting, and scenario-planning and ensures financial decisions are data-driven and aligned with the organization’s long-term goals. He mentors the finance team and collaborates with sales, operations, and product leaders to drive results across the business. Previously, Serpa was the financial controller at Listen Technologies.

Sam Burkinshaw (Image credit: Ampetronic | Listen Technologies)

In his new role, Burkinshaw works closely with marketing, product management, sales leadership, and partners to shape go-to-market strategies and support the evolution of the full Ampetronic | Listen Technologies product portfolio. He also leads the exploration of new partnership opportunities and emerging technology collaborations. Previously, Burkinshaw served as head of business development at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies.

Irene Kondos (Image credit: Ampetronic | Listen Technologies)

As the global inside sales and customer success manager, Kondos drives revenue growth, ensures outstanding customer interactions, and supports international partner engagement. She collaborates across functions, ensuring inside sales activities are aligned with company goals. Before joining the Listen Technologies and Ampetronic teams, Kondos led sales and business development for a company in the language industry. In that role, she used and recommended Listen Technologies solutions to support interpretation and language distribution.

Shure Forms New Strategic Alliances Team

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure has formed a new Strategic Alliances team dedicated to strengthening partnerships, expanding the company’s technology ecosystem, and driving transformation across global markets. The creation of this team underscores Shure’s commitment to advancing collaboration within the UC and professional audio sectors by building deeper relationships with key technology partners and accelerating innovation through strategic engagement.

Leading the new Strategic Alliances organization is senior director Boris Seibert, who joins Shure from Logitech, where he served as a global sales leader driving B2B transformation and go-to-market execution. His new team will focus on building deep alliances with technology partners, driving ecosystem engagement, and enabling transformative partnerships that expand Shure’s reach, open new revenue streams, and accelerate customer adoption of next-generation solutions.

Symetrix Welcomes Jason DiCampello as Eastern Regional Sales Manager

Symetrix has welcomed Jason DiCampello, CTS, as Eastern regional sales manager. With over 25 years of experience in the Pro AV industry, DiCampello brings a wealth of expertise, integrity, and passion to his new role.

DiCampello is recognized for his consultative approach and deep commitment to customer success. Throughout his career, he has built strong relationships across the Eastern United States—particularly in Metro New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland—by delivering thoughtful solutions and trusted support.

Prior to joining Symetrix, DiCampello spent two decades at ClearOne, where he played a pivotal role in driving regional growth, mentoring teams, and shaping strategic initiatives. His background also includes work as a field application engineer, designing client audio solutions and providing software and audio training for integrators.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ACT Entertainment, SGM Lighting Announce Exclusive U.S. and Canada Distribution Partnership for New PALCO Family

SGM Lighting is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with ACT Entertainment , under which ACT will serve as the exclusive distributor for SGM’s newly unveiled PALCO Family of entertainment and touring wash lights throughout the United States and Canada.

The introduction of the PALCO Family marks a significant milestone for SGM Lighting, representing a true “return to form” in the entertainment lighting sector. Following the successful launch of SGM’s new POI architectural lighting families, the PALCO Family reaffirms the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in both architectural and entertainment markets.

It is important to note that SGM’s existing portfolio of architectural and legacy entertainment products—including the popular P-6, Q-8 and P-10 wash lights, as well as the VPL series, and the newly launched POI Family—will continue to be sold and serviced through SGM’s existing agent and dealer network. This exclusive distribution arrangement with ACT applies solely to the PALCO family. In addition, SGM’s current agent network will maintain access to the PALCO product line through a unique cooperative arrangement designed to leverage the reach and depth of SGM’s established agent network in the U.S. and Canada, ensuring continued strong support for customers across the continent.

Adamson Appoints PIB Indonesia as Exclusive Distributor in Jakarta, Indonesia

Adamson has appointed PT. Panca Inti Bermitra (PIB Indonesia) as its exclusive distributor in Indonesia. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Adamson’s expansion across Southeast Asia.

With decades of experience in professional audio distribution and integration, PIB Indonesia has built a reputation for excellence, technical expertise, and customer-centric service. The company will now represent Adamson’s full range of products, including the acclaimed CS-Series, IS-Series, and Vergence Group, ensuring Indonesian customers have direct access to cutting-edge sound reinforcement technologies.

AJA Video Systems joins RAVENNA Community

Video technology manufacturer AJA Video Systems, has become the latest company to join the RAVENNA community, a network of partners designed to advance the RAVENNA standard for distributing real-time audio over internet protocol (AoIP).

As a result of the collaboration, AJA’s popular DANTE-12GAM and OG-DANTE-12GAM audio embedder/disembedder products support RAVENNA. These AJA solutions make it easy to bridge between SDI and AoIP infrastructures and include dual 12G-SDI input and outputs, providing up to 32-channels of audio embedding and 32-channels of disembedding simultaneously for a total I/O capacity of 64-channels.

C2G.com Migrates to LegrandAV.com

The C2G.com website will officially migrate to LegrandAV.com, marking a strategic step in aligning the C2G brand more closely with the broader Legrand | AV portfolio. All traffic to C2G.com will automatically redirect to a dedicated C2G product destination at the new website (which you can get to by clicking here), where customers will continue to access the full C2G catalog, product information, warranty details, and technical resources.

As part of the transition, customers who currently purchase directly through C2G.com will find the same functionality on LegrandAV.com, including the ability to browse by part number, review technical specifications, access resources, and use the robust MyAccount portal tools for quotes, orders, tracking, and returns. Customers without a Legrand | AV account may continue purchasing through trusted channel partners, which will all remain fully supported purchasing paths.

Riedel and Haivision Join Forces to Advance WirelessVideo Transmission

Riedel Communications and Haivision have a new partnership allowing selected Haivision products to be offered as part of Riedel’s managed technology services. By combining Haivision’s ultra-low-latency live video transmission systems with Riedel’s Easy5G Private 5G solution, customers will be able to source comprehensive wireless video solutions from a single provider, including planning, operation, and support delivered by Riedel’s managed technology team.

The joint setup made its debut on November 11 at German public broadcaster WDR’s live broadcast marking the start of the Cologne Carnival season. Two Easy5G base stations provided reliable coverage across the entire Heumarkt, one of Cologne’s largest public squares. Two of WDR’s 10 cameras were equipped with Haivision’s 5G mobile video transmitters, one stationary wireless camera aimed at the audience, and one mobile unit used for live interviews and dynamic stage shots. The transmitters converted the SDI signals to IP and delivered them with stable, low-latency performance over the Easy5G Private 5G network to the Haivision StreamHub receivers in the OB truck.