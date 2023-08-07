SDVoE Alliance Watch: Stay Up to Date with the Latest Members

In recent years, industry demands for remote data collection and real-time content management have dramatically increased AV-over-IP applications. AV-over-IP technology supports high-quality audio/video transmission over long distances without latency, making it ideal for content streaming applications. All AV distribution and processing applications that demand zero-latency and uncompromised video can benefit from SDVoE technology, which provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability.

SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, thus offering substantial cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches, such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.

Platinum Tools is the latest company to join the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

(Image credit: Platinum Tools)

Since 1997, Platinum Tools has developed, manufactured and sourced the highest-quality tools to prepare, install, terminate and test wire and cable. Platinum Tools simplifies connections with a broad offering of connectors, low-voltage tools, testers, wiring and cable management. Platinum Tools provides a wide range of solutions, including connectors, crimpers, testers, structured wiring, cable management, fiber optic and many other products to enhance connections.

“We are pleased to welcome Platinum Tools to our growing network of members,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Platinum Tools has built a reputation for developing and delivering high-quality solutions that simplify the preparation, installation and hand termination of wire and cable. We look forward to collaborating with Platinum Tools as they continue to simplify the installation of 10 gigabit Ethernet infrastructure.”

“We’re excited to be part of the SDVoE community,” added Cameron Smith, vice president of NSI’s Platinum Tools brand. “Platinum Tools has innovated twisted pair connections for over 20 years and forward-thinking partnerships are part of our DNA. Every Platinum product, whether connector, tool, or tester, needs to address today’s and tomorrow’s technology needs.”

