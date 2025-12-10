Top Integrators 2025: AI Impacts

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2025 list, we polled a selection of leading firms on current Pro AV industry trends.

How is AI impacting your business and projects?

(Image credit: Solutionz)

Travis Askew, COO, Solutionz

AI is helping us automate backend operations, augment design resources, and, occasionally, answer interview questions. As an AI advocate, it’s been exciting to watch the technology evolve. What started as spell check 2.0 for most folks is now part of our daily rhythm, touching nearly every part of the business. It’s not a gimmick. It’s a force multiplier that helps us work smarter, eliminate monotony, and spend more time where it matters, connecting with people and clients. AI will soon be as critical to the business as our CRM.

(Image credit: WPS)

Keith Neubert, CEO, WPS

AI can be an incredible tool for amassing information that would otherwise be an intensive Google search project to gather, parse, and reframe information into a cohesive and consistent presentation. AI allows for the framing of questions and needs in conversational language that saves incredible time, because complex ideas and concerns no longer need to be boiled down to a simple keyword search. Where AI is potentially misapplied, overused, and even abused is relying on it to think for you. AI is not an expert in the field of AV, business, accounting, procurement, logistics, enginee