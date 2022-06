Epson's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Mark Roslon, Director of Product Management, Commercial Displays at Epson America (opens in new tab)

At Epson, we are committed to building large, spectacular, and immersive displays that can efficiently and cost effectively deliver transformative experiences across a wide range of markets, including live events, experiential, art, signage, corporate, house of worship, and education.

After two years of being away, Epson is eager to be back at InfoComm to demonstrate our latest projection technology in person. Epson’s booth will showcase its premium projection solutions that integrate seamlessly into virtually any environment and transform spaces into unique experiences unbound by a frame.

Epson engineers listen to customers and continue to innovate with smaller, lighter, and brighter solutions. Epson will showcase the world’s smallest and lightest 20,000-lumen and 10,000-lumen projectors; along with its ultra-wide, extra-big display solutions; flexible signage technology; and its impressive projector management and installation tools.

Shown for the first time in the U.S., Epson will highlight its new 13,000-, 16,000-, and 20,000-lumen projectors, including the EB-PU2220B and EB-PU2120W, which are 60 percent smaller and 50 percent lighter than predecessors. Epson will also show the new PixAlign ELPEC01 camera that attaches to select Epson projectors and lenses. PixAlign is a powerful tool that makes advanced projection installations, such as edge blending and stacking, easier than ever before.

Addressing today’s education and corporate display needs, Epson will also demonstrate hybrid collaboration and learning solutions that enable all participants to see, be seen, and participate equally, whether they are in person or remote. Epson’s booth will also include digital signage solutions that enable creative minds to deliver immersive, experiential moments to be remembered.

From compact and portable to powerful, permanent-install projectors, Epson, the market leader, offers an extensive selection of advanced three-chip display technology options, engineered for reliability, extraordinary image quality, and incredible brightness in virtually any environment.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: N2331

