Quam Celebrates the Life and Impact of Owner, Bill Little

William “Bill” Little, owner and president of Quam, passed away at his home in Columbia, MO, on June 28, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. For 55 remarkable years, he guided Quam with unwavering dedication, shaping not only the company's legacy as a proud American manufacturer but also the lives and careers of countless colleagues, partners, and friends.

Per a Quam release, Little’s story began as a determined young salesman at South Bend Lathe, but it was when he joined his family’s company, Quam Nichols, in 1970 that his visionary leadership truly blossomed. Under his guidance, Quam Nichols flourished into one of the last American-based commercial loudspeaker manufacturers of its kind—producing best-in-class loudspeakers, intercom stations, mounting solutions, and countless other innovations that have set industry standards for decades. His commitment to building and sustaining robust U.S.-based manufacturing is part of a living legacy that will continue to echo through every product proudly stamped “Made in Chicago, USA.”

Beyond Quam, his leadership resonated throughout the entire professional audio community and far beyond. In 1988, he served as Chairman of the Electronic Industries Association, where his steady hand and big-picture thinking advanced the industry at large. His commitment to business advocacy and economic growth included an extraordinary 27-year tenure with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation. As Chairman of the Chamber Board (1998–1999) and later Chair of the National Chamber Foundation, Bill helped guide the historic transition of four legacy affiliates into what is now the unified U.S. Chamber Foundation, serving as its dedicated Chair until 2021.

Little was also a champion for the integration community, playing a pivotal role in the growth of the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA). Many in the commercial integration world know NSCA today as the leading resource and advocate for commercial integrators—a testament, in part, to his decades of steadfast support and influence.

Little was known for his tireless work ethic and extraordinary business acumen as well as his unwavering dedication to people. He was a mentor, a trusted leader, and a friend who cared deeply about every employee at Quam, always putting people first and inspiring those around him to reach higher, work harder, and dream bigger.

"His impact on countless lives will ripple far beyond his years, woven into the proud 95-year (and counting) Quam legacy and the entire professional audio industry he helped shape," the Quam release read. "Bill Little will be deeply missed but never forgotten—a true legend whose passion, leadership, and love for this industry will continue to inspire generations to come."