Go Inside the Historic Carolina Theatre for a Projection Mapping Experience Like No Other

The Carolina Theatre, located in Charlotte, recently underwent an eight-year restoration project to reopen the historic venue. Quince Imaging—known for its immersive productions that bring fans into the action, like we covered with the Anaheim Ducks—took this restoration to a whole new level, that we believe has never been seen before.

The theater originally closed in 1978, but in 2012 Foundation For The Carolinas began its push to reopen the historic site, and by March 2025, it was finally ready to open its doors.

Those doors opened to what Quince Imaging calls, "the world's first blended remote-head projection mapping installation... featuring a one-of-a-kind projection mapping system that sets a new industry standard." That projection mapping system doesn't appear to be in the background on LED screens, but brings the entire theater to life—stage, walls, and all.

Carolina Theatre - World's First Bended Remote-Head Projection Mapping System Installation

The projection mapping system—which includes projectors from Christie—contains six lasers that projects images and content across the audience's sightline. “This system merges proscenium mapping technology comparable with the legacy system at Radio City Music Hall and the interactive real-time rendering seen in modern Location Based Entertainment (LBE),” said Eric Gazzillo, VP, Quince Imaging on the company's website. “The result is a system that can immerse the audience in visual imagery while adding the real-time interactivity for participatory shows and events.”

Additionally, a new JBL sound system was added and Q-SYS solutions and NETGEAR switches were all involved in bringing the site back to life. We'll continue to bring more details as we find them out, but for now, enjoy the video above.