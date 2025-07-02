Exclusive Interview: Hall Technologies' CEO on Acquisition of Atlona Portfolio from Panduit

Shortly after the announcement of the acquisition of the Atlona portfolio from Panduit, Hall Technologies' CEO, Ken Eagle, sat down with AV Technology's Cindy Davis to discuss the details behind the acquisition, its implications for employees, the evolution of the two brands, and the company's roadmap through 2026.

View the full video interview below.

The following is an edited snapshot. View the video above to listen to the entirety of the interview.

Cindy Davis: What led to the Atlona portfolio becoming available from Panduit?

Ken Eagle: Panduit is a giant in IT infrastructure, and the AV business wasn't their core competency or where they wanted to focus. As you know, I used to work for Atlona, and I loved working there; I've missed it ever since. When this opportunity became available, it just seemed like a natural fit to work together with them again.

CD: We've already seen on LinkedIn that some of the folks from Atlona are looking for new opportunities. Did any of the Atlona staff come over with the acquisition?

KE: I wish we could keep all of them. They've all contributed to making the Atlona brand what it is today, and that's just truly amazing. But yes, a large portion of the staff is still here. Most of the faces you know, and love are likely still here, but there are definitely some talented individuals who did not join us as part of this transition.

And if you are looking for key employees, I can tell you that anyone from the Atlona team is worth your time and investment to consider. I had the chance to work with that whole team for 7 ½ years, and I know the talent that's there.

CD: Will you continue to use the Atlona brand in addition to the Hall Technologies brand?

KE: Yes, absolutely, we'll have both brands. Hall Research as a business entity. Under that umbrella, Hall Technologies, which we know today, has a medical and AV component that produces audiovisual products. Hall Technologies will move forward with a more focused approach in the medical vertical, and Atlona will become the Pro AV brand.

CD: Hall and Altona currently have some overlapping product lines. How will that transition take place?

KE: Hall Technologies has a wonderful set of AV products, and throughout the rest of this year, there will be no change to that product line. Customers will still purchase those through all the regular channels that they normally would. Over the course of the year, our engineering, sales, and business teams will look at the roadmaps from Hall Technologies in Atlona and figure out how to best combine them.

As we round the corner into 2026, you'll start to see a merger of the Hall AV products into the Atlona brand. Those will emerge throughout next year as the Atlona Pro AV brand. Hall AV products will primarily focus on the medical channel, including patient monitoring products, monitors, signal extension, and management solutions.

As you move into larger matrix products, extension products, and UCC-type products, you'll see all of these migrate into the Atlona portfolio.

CD: What would you most like your customers to know?

KE: I most want people to know that both brands are still here. Both teams are still here. All the sales channels, the reps, and distributors are still there. The products are in stock as you've seen them all year and are available. Don't be afraid to reach out, continue buying the brands that you love. Atlona has been around for years. People love this brand. It is still here, it's being supported, marketed, and demoed. There's a training tour going on this year. And the same thing with Hall. Don't stop engaging. Don't stop using the brand. Even if some of the products are converting to Atlona, you're going to have equal access to both of those as that happens. So don't stop. Engage and reach out to your usual avenues of contact and sales. They'll be here and available for you.

