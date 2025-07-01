Breaking News: Hall Technologies Acquires Atlona Product Portfolio

On July 1, 2025, the following email memo was sent to Hall Technologies' Pro AV customers announcing the acquisition of the Atlona product portfolio.

Dear Pro AV Customer,

We’re excited to share a major milestone in our journey: Hall Technologies has officially completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Atlona, a respected industry veteran and longtime competitor in the professional AV space.

This strategic move brings together two innovative leaders with a shared vision—to deliver cutting-edge AV solutions that are smarter, more flexible, and more accessible than ever before. Together, we will offer a more comprehensive product portfolio, enhanced service and support, and expanded global reach.

What This Means for You:

Access to a broader range of technologies from both trusted brands; enhanced customer support and technical resources; and continued innovation across education, corporate, medical, and government markets.

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

"The acquisition of Atlona is a bold and strategic step that strengthens our position as a global leader in the Pro AV industry. Atlona’s reputation for innovation, engineering excellence, and global reach perfectly complements Hall Technologies’ customer-first philosophy and technical expertise. Together, we’re building a powerhouse that will deliver even more value, flexibility, and forward-thinking solutions to our partners and customers around the world."

— Ken Eagle, CEO, Hall Technologies

(Image credit: Atlona)

"The acquisition of Atlona marks a pivotal moment for Hall Technologies and the AV industry at large. By bringing together two trusted and innovative brands, we’re not just expanding our portfolio—we’re creating a more powerful, unified force in Pro AV. This move allows us to better serve our partners with deeper expertise, broader solutions, and a renewed commitment to driving technology forward."

— Victor Baut, VP of Pro AV Sales & Marketing, North America, Atlona Inc.

As we move forward, our commitment to quality, reliability, and partnership remains stronger than ever. Whether you've worked with Hall Technologies, Atlona, or both—we're here to make your AV experience even better.

If you have any questions or would like to speak with your representative about how this impacts your current or future projects, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership.

sales@halltechav.com

sales@atlona.com