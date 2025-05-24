Audience Engagement 2025: Epson

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Ramzi Shakra, Senior Product Manager, Large Venue Projectors at Epson

Engaging with consumers today—who are already overstimulated—requires thinking beyond just displaying content. It’s about capturing their attention, and, more importantly, keeping it.

Display technology has played a key role in the progression of immersive, interactive, and personalized experiences. In just the last five years, the display industry has made immense improvements to help end users deliver content in unique ways that captivate audiences beyond their handheld devices.

Projection, in particular, is the only scalable display solution that lets users instantly adjust image sizes, light up almost any surface—walls, building, 3D objects, and even water—and seamlessly blend into the installation environments. Evolving rapidly over the last five years and propelled by the switch from lamp to laser as a light source, projectors have gotten smaller, lighter, and more powerful. Projectors remain one of the most cost-effective solutions for creating a large, immersive image. They can also accommodate diverse display needs and are particularly popular in immersive environments and for digital art experiences. With features such as 4K resolution and advances in ultra-short-throw lensing, today’s audiences can get very close to content, and the installer has a simplified mounting option close to the display surface. Advanced software and management tools, including optional installation-assist cameras, are also making projector control and installation easier, faster, and more efficient.

Having witnessed the advancement of projection over the last five years, I’m confident that innovation—and the end users putting it to the test—will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, making projection an even more powerful tool for transforming spaces and captivating audiences.