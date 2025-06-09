InfoComm Product Watch: Collaboration and Connectivity on Display

InfoComm 2025 is here. We have you covered with everything you'll want to see on the show floor. AV Network is live in Orlando, bringing you product news all the way through the final day on June 13.

[New Products and InfoComm Insights]

Today, check out Crestron, Daktronics, Mersive, Plexus AV, and Promethean.

Crestron and the Future of Content, Collaboration, and Control

Crestron will showcase innovation and seamless experiences across content distribution, intelligent collaboration, and intuitive control. At the center of booth 2300, Crestron’s vision comes to life through an immersive environment that integrates with the Crestron platform.

New to attendees will be the DM NVX 384. The newest generation of AV over IP technology supports native USB-C connectivity, multi-input switching, and resolutions up to 5K. The new Multiview feature enables multiple sources to be displayed on a single screen—ideal for high-demand environments including control rooms, classrooms, hospitality venues, and command centers.

Also enhanced is the AirMedia Connect Endpoint. Crestron’s plug-and-play wireless presentation platform now includes a wired USB-C option, enabling instant content sharing and conferencing with no drivers or downloads. Built-in digital signage and control features make it a complete solution for flexible meeting spaces.

Also on display will be new XiO Cloud Management Platform Licensing, enhanced Visual AI Direction, the next generation of MPC4 Controllers and Panels, and a new Midspan USB-C solution.

Daktronics Bringing Indoor LED Technology Advancements to the OCCC

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics will highlight advancements in LED technology for the indoor market, including MicroLED, COB (Chip On Board) and bendable modules at booth 4233.

Those product lines include the COB product that was previously introduced at InfoComm but now includes a 2.5mm pixel spacing option. Another product on display at the event includes Daktronics' bendable module to fit the curves and shapes of many different architectural needs. From columns to curved walls and more, this solution is a great fit as evidenced by the project at Riyadh Front Mall for esports.

Continuing to enhance the experience for the AV market and installation teams, Daktronics Speed Frame mounting solution will be showcased as well. This advancement allows for quicker installation of dvLED displays while minimizing downtime for end users.

Mersive Collaboration Suite to Make International Debut

(Image credit: Mersive Technologies)

Mersive Technologies will premiere its new Mersive Collaboration Suite at booth 5055. Mersive Collaboration Suite comprises three products—Mersive Pro, Mersive Essentials, and Mersive Smart—that address key pain points for collaboration and wireless sharing in today’s educational environments, enterprise organizations, and healthcare facilities.

Shrinking budgets mean there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for collaboration; companies require cost-effective, high-ROI products for each space. Tech complexity is also growing, so ease of use is paramount, with minimal user training required. Additionally, the speed of change in today’s technology means there is an increased need for workspaces that are agile and can stay ahead with future-proof technology that evolves with workplace needs. Finally, cyber risks are more prominent than ever. AV/IT teams and integrators must safeguard data, particularly in diverse user and BYOD environments.

Mersive Collaboration Suite, which includes Mersive Pro, Mersive Essentials, and Mersive Smart, directly addresses these challenges. Mersive Pro is the new performance standard for wireless collaboration. Part of the Mersive Collaboration Suite, it pairs Mersive’s Gen4 Pod with a powerful new subscription tier for organizations that need secure, high-resolution content sharing and support for complex room configurations. Mersive Essentials caters to smaller, sharing-only applications, such as huddle spaces or breakout sessions. Mersive Smart is an app designed for smart TVs and streaming devices that transforms meeting spaces into dynamic hubs of productivity.

PlexusAV to Unveil Further Connectivity Solutions

PlexusAV will showcase new additions to its IPMX ecosystem at booth 3581. Leading the showcase is the new P-AVN-HDBT-GTW, a flexible gateway device that integrates HDBaseT 3.0 wall plates, switchers, PTZ cameras, and more into the PlexusAV IPMX network, while also enabling output from IPMX to HDBaseT 3.0 for even more flexibility.

Also debuting is the P-AVN-HDBT-WP3 HDBaseT 3.0 wall plate series, which supports HDMI and USB-C inputs, configurable auto-switching, and up to 60W laptop charging in a sleek US Decora style 2-gang design. In addition, PlexusAV will preview the P-AVN-CL-100, a one-wire USB-C connectivity hub designed to simplify meeting room connectivity. It features both a full-featured USB-C input and HDMI input, USB ports for camera and speakerphone peripherals, charging up to 100W, and an Ethernet bridge for network access, delivering a true single-cable solution for modern collaboration spaces.

Also on show will be the PlexusAV P-AVN-VA-Visual Array. The Visual Array makes the PlexusAV system truly turn-key by providing bulk deployment, with the ability to configure a large number of units quickly and is super easy to drive. The system's dashboard provides device statistics, alarm aggregation and even handy tools such as IGMP auto detect and IP Conflict detection. The Visual Array brings up the full PlexusAV system quickly and will auto-configure transceivers, create video walls, and monitor content with live video thumbnails from one screen, ensuring a user-friendly experience. The platform supports routing of AVN-4, AVN-2 and Stream Conversion Gateway signals, next to third-party IPMX devices. Completing the InfoComm lineup will be the Plexus AVN-4 and PlexusAV AVN-2 transceivers.

Promethean to Reveal New Workplace Solutions

(Image credit: Promethean)

Promethean will showcase the new ActivPanel 10 Premium IFPD with software DisplayNote Launcher at booth 4787.

The ActivPanel 10 Premium easily connects remote, hybrid, and in-person employees with just one touch to maximize teamwork and ensure meeting equity—so everyone has a voice and feels part of the discussion. The panel and premium accessories, including an All-in-one Remote and ActivPen 2, paired with DisplayNote Launcher, help teams connect and collaborate in real-time, seamlessly increasing engagement and productivity no matter where they are. Users enjoy a 4K full-array local dimming (FALD) screen, enhanced built-in audio, and a compute module that fits with their existing tech ecosystem, improving security and peace of mind for both IT professionals and employees.

A custom-fit and cord-free 4K ePTZ camera delivers professional-grade, crystal-clear optics with electronic pan, tilt, and zoom to ensure in-person and remote participants have an equal seat at the table. With no messy cables or need to switch inputs, users simply plug in the camera, open their preferred app like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, or Webex, and immediately start meetings at the panel without needing to take extra steps.