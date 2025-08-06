A Sound Solution That Works

A recent rollout at Australia’s GPT Space&Co features Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling (TCC) microphone technology as the backbone of a scalable AV setup that supports today’s hybrid workforce. In partnership with AV integrator Programmed, the GPT Space&Co meeting rooms were outfitted with Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC 2) and the newer TeamConnect Ceiling M (TCC M) microphones across key spaces, enabling clear, reliable, and automated audio in any room layout.

Unlike traditional co-working models, GPT Space&Co focuses exclusively on premium meeting and event rooms, with technology designed to be as invisible and intuitive as possible. In 2024, GPT Space&Co opened four new A-Grade sites, including a flagship at 181 William Street in Melbourne, which was designed to provide seamless, on-demand meeting spaces for businesses that prioritize quality, flexibility, and integrated technology.

An example of the Sennheiser TCC M color matching to the waffle ceiling cover—bringing design and function together in the meeting room. (Image credit: Photography courtesy of Sennheiser)

The Ceiling-Mounted Advantage

"The TeamConnect Ceiling microphones ensure that no matter where someone is located, they can be heard clearly. Remote participants can follow discussions and feel engaged, even if they are not physically present." — Camden Webb, flexible workspace technology manager at The GPT Group (Image credit: Photography courtesy of Sennheiser)

Each meeting space is designed to accommodate a wide range of use cases, from executive briefings to team workshops and hybrid presentations. These rooms are walk-in ready with Microsoft Teams Rooms, BYOD support, and an AV experience that requires no technical training.

“For the larger rooms, flexibility was a key focus,” Camden Webb, flexible workspace technology manager at The GPT Group, said. “Traditionally, when AV equipment is placed on or under tables, it limits how the furniture and, consequently, the space can be used. Whether the room is set up in a theatre style, boardroom style, or workshop style, users still receive the same high-quality experience.”

Webb added that ceiling-mounted audio has transformed the user experience: “The Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling microphones ensure that no matter where someone is located, they can be heard clearly. Remote participants can follow discussions and feel engaged, even if they are not physically present.”

Rooms like Petition and Verdict use TCC 2 microphones, allowing layouts to change daily without any impact on audio performance. The microphones auto-adjust to the speaker’s position thanks to patented beamforming technology, removing the need for tabletop devices.

Anthony Aloi, AV solutions manager at Programmed, noted that while fixed microphones can work well, they restrict modularity. “Ceiling-mounted microphones give us the flexibility dynamic spaces require,” he said. Webb agreed, adding that the system provides granular control over pickup zones to minimize background noise.

This integration is made even more valuable by the system’s compatibility with platforms such as Microsoft Co-Pilot, supporting AI-enhanced features like transcription, meeting summaries, and intelligent note-taking.

Form Meets Function

The Chamber room at GPT Space&Co’s 181 William Street location is a 50-person event space with wall-to-wall glass and a unique geometric layout. Programmed specified three TeamConnect Ceiling M microphones for the space, offering powerful performance in a smaller, circular form factor suited to the room’s shape and acoustics.

“Combining three TCC Ms gave us great coverage of the space while allowing our team to program exclusion zones to minimize street noise,” Aloi said. “They are more cost-effective than the TCC 2s, and they look amazing.”

To preserve the room’s design, Programmed worked with Sennheiser and the builder to color-match the microphones to the ceiling finish. “In a premium space, integration is about more than function. The technology should disappear into the architecture,” Aloi said. The Judge boardroom uses the same setup for design and performance consistency.

With a broad range of users—ranging from lawyers to creatives—the solution also had to be intuitive and reliable. “These rooms are intuitive and support all devices,” Aloi said. “The technology stays out of the way so people can focus on the meeting.”

Webb noted that while a site manager is always present, their role is customer-facing, not technical: “Every guest needs to walk in, start their meeting, and go. Sennheiser’s microphones make that possible; they’re invisible to the user but essential to the experience.”

A Crystal-Clear Mission

As hybrid work evolves, GPT Space&Co’s latest rollout sets a new benchmark for flexible, elegant, and functional meeting spaces. With Sennheiser, they’ve built intelligent AV environments that scale with the needs of modern teams.

For Aloi, the mission is simple: Technology should empower people to connect—not complicate the experience. With Sennheiser, GPT is delivering a collaboration experience that’s consistent, confident, and ready for the future.