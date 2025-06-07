InfoComm Product Watch: NDI, Cameras, and More

Welcome to InfoComm 2025 week. Doors are opened for educational sessions and the show floor is days away from welcoming tens of thousands of Pro AV enthusiasts. We're here to help you prep your to-do list, with the must-see products to check out on the show floor. AV Network brings you everything you need to know before the doors open on June 7, and all the way through the final day on June 13.

[New Products and InfoComm Insights]

Today, check out Barix, Crimson AV, Marshall, and NDI, and celebrate three rising young Pro AV stars heading to InfoComm for free thanks to Diversified.

Barix Builds Bridge to IP Intercom and Paging

(Image credit: Barix)

Barix is celebrating its 25th year in business at InfoComm with the launch of a new Annuncicom two-way audio solution that continues its legacy of bridging analog systems with IP networks. To be shown at booth 2832, the new Annuncicom AHE-YA404 gives integrators an all-in-one solution to modernize legacy 2 or 4-wire intercom and paging solutions without the need to replace existing cabling or call stations.

Specifically, the Annuncicom AHE-YA404 is a powerful analog headend with integrated VoIP SIP support and onboard amplification. The 1RU device enables seamless paging and intercom functionality from standard SIP phone to as many as 16 individual legacy intercom panels. Importantly, the AHE-YA404 offers direct connection to speaker/microphone and call-button panels without the need to replace existing cabling or call stations. Upon establishing connectivity, the headend enables two-way HDX communication and room monitoring within help points, emergency intercoms, and security systems among other applications.

The Annuncicom product line is one of Barix’s core flagship brands dating back to company’s earliest years, and represents the company’s legacy in bidirectional voice and audio over IP products for use in almost any application and business vertical. The Annuncicom AHE-YA404 carries that legacy forward with a modern hardware and software architecture that ensures long-term reliability, full compliance with current internet security standards, and easy adaptation to specific customer needs.

CrimsonAV to Unveil Three Engineered Infrastructure Solutions for AV displays

(Image credit: Crimson AV)

CrimsonAV will debut three forward-thinking solutions at booth 2171. Purpose-built for busy indoor environments, the KFP255TA-BB offers back-to-back 55-inch portrait displays with 10-point infrared touchscreen capability—allowing for real-time interaction on both sides. Whether it’s retail promotions, airport wayfinding, or campus navigation, this freestanding kiosk makes digital communication impossible to ignore.

Designed with flexibility and simplicity in mind, the KFP255UN is a sleek, free-standing indoor kiosk shell engineered to work seamlessly with virtually any 55-inch display. With universal compatibility (up to 1253.4x724.2x59.9mm), this versatile solution supports a wide range of digital signage applications across retail, corporate, education, and more.

Lastly, CrimsonAV’s new ADCSP Component Storage Panel brings simplicity and scalability to behind-the-screen setups. Designed to house media players, power supplies, and accessories, this mount eliminates clutter while delivering unmatched flexibility.

Marshall Electronics to Introduce CV355-27X-IP Camera

(Image credit: Marshall Electronics)

Marshall Electronics will introduce the CV355-27X-IP Optical Zoom IP (HEVC/SRT) Camera at booth 3843. This compact yet powerful full-HD camera is designed for IP-based workflows in professional AV and live productions, including houses of worship, courtroom and classroom settings, as well as broadcast environments.

Featuring a professional-grade 8.5-megapixel sensor, the CV355-27X-IP captures crystal-clear video up to 1920x1080 at 60fps, delivering exceptional image performance across all standard HD formats, with output up to 1080p60 and 720p60. Its impressive 27X optical zoom (5.5~150mm) provides a versatile 60° angle of view, making it ideal for capturing close-up detail in large spaces.

Designed with AV integrators in mind, the CV355-27X-IP is easy to incorporate into any project, as it supports simultaneous IP (HEVC/SRT), 3GSDI and HDMI outputs, with Ethernet I/O providing video, control, audio and Power over Ethernet (PoE) over a single cable. It also features RS232 control and a 3.5mm audio input with passthrough, offering flexible integration options for a wide range of workflows.

NDI Showcases HDCP over NDI, NDI 6.2, and AVIXA-Certified “NDI Basics” Classroom Session

(Image credit: NDI)

NDI will host live showcases of NDI 6.2, the industry’s first-ever HDCP over NDI demonstration, and the launch of its AVIXA-certified NDI Basics Classroom Session at booth 3780.

In collaboration with ProITAV, NDI will present the first-ever demonstration of HDCP-compliant content transmission over NDI. Using a new metadata setting, this innovation enables the secure transport of HDCP-protected content, addressing a longstanding challenge in enterprise and education AV environments.

Attendees will also get an exclusive look at NDI 6.2, a new update publicly demonstrated for the first time at InfoComm 2025. The technology update introduces enhanced device discoverability, new monitoring tools and a fully redesigned NDI Discovery Tool, enabling more scalable, efficient deployment across diverse AV-over-IP systems.

NDI will also debut it's AVIXA-certified “NDI Basics” Classroom Session on Wednesday, June 11 at 11 a.m. ET in Room W307CD. Led by Technical Director Roberto Musso, the 60-minute training is designed for AV engineers, IT professionals and system integrators transitioning to IP-based video, offering RU credits and practical, real-world insights. The session is included in AVIXA’s Manufacturers’ Training Pass and costs $99 for members, $149 for non-members.

CELEBRATE! NextLVL Sends Three Rising Stars to Infocomm 2025 Thanks to Diversified and Industry Partners

(Image credit: NextLvl)

NextLVL Learning announced the recipients of its inaugural initiative designed to support and empower the next generation of talent in the audiovisual and information technology (AV/IT) industry. Thanks to a generous donation from Diversified, along with the unwavering support of our incredible partners and sponsors, three bright, passionate, and recently entered AV/IT “Learners” will be attending Infocomm 2025 this year as part of a career-changing experience.

These rising stars represent the future of our industry, and we encourage everyone attending Infocomm to say hello, welcome them, and share a piece of your journey.

The selected recipients will receive full access to Infocomm programming and events; mentorship and guidance from seasoned professionals; and exclusive opportunities to network with industry leaders.