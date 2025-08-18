Check Out This 4K AI Auto Tracking PTZ Camera for Professional Production

AVer Information unveiled the TR615, a next-generation 4K AI Auto Tracking PTZ camera designed for professional broadcasting, premium live streaming and live event production. Featuring a large 1-inch Sony Exmor RS CMOS sensor, ultra-smooth PTZ motion and advanced AI-powered tracking technology, the TR615 delivers cinematic video quality and intelligent automation for a wide range of professional applications.

[13 All-In-One Displays, Explained]

The AVer TR615 incorporates AI algorithms that support Presenter Tracking, Zone Tracking, and Hybrid Tracking. Together, the enhanced-AI features automatically and accurately follow presenters as they move, ensuring consistent framing and focus throughout presentations, interviews or performances. Whether capturing fast movements on stage or smoothly tracking a speaker across a lecture hall, the TR615 provides stable and professional-grade footage without the need for manual camera operation.

Powered by a 1-inch Sony Exmor RS CMOS sensor, the TR615 captures 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, with high clarity, low-light performance, and vibrant color reproduction. The TR615's large-format sensor allows for greater light sensitivity and more cinematic depth, resulting in lifelike visuals with minimal noise. Combined with a 19X optical zoom and 12X digital zoom, users can achieve pixel-perfect close-ups even at long distances, which is ideal for sports broadcasting, studio production and large venue events where every detail matters.

“The R615 brings together the latest in AI tracking and broadcast imaging to support today’s demand for high-quality, automated video production,” said Mike Garcen, senior director of product for AVer . “With its cinema-grade 4K image quality, smooth PTZ functionality and robust integration options, the TR615 enables professionals to capture and stream content with precision and ease.”

Designed for flexibility across various environments, the TR615 is built to integrate seamlessly into existing AV and IP workflows. The TR615 supports multiple output formats, including dual 12G-SDI, HDMI, USB and 3G-SDI, along with Genlock for multi-camera synchronization and XLR input for professional audio. The TR615 supports NDI|HX3 and Free-D, enabling smooth IP streaming and compatibility with virtual production systems. With Dante AV-H capabilities, the camera can be easily incorporated into AV-over-IP networks, offering versatile deployment options for studios, classrooms, houses of worship and government or corporate settings.