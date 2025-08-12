All-in-one powerhouse displays offer efficient, high-quality visual solutions for various environments. These displays aim to simplify complex setups and provide crisp, clear imagery even in bright settings. They often feature narrow pixel pitches, high resolutions, and wide color gamuts for vivid and detailed visuals. Many incorporate technologies to reduce reflectivity and expand viewing angles.

Key advantages include ease of installation, portability, and flexible expandability. Some models are designed with foldable structures, enabling speedy setup, transportation, and compact storage, often accompanied by protective cases. Connectivity options are versatile to ensure compatibility with different devices. These integrated solutions often combine display, audio, video conferencing, processing, and computing systems into a single device, making them an optimal choice for efficiency in meeting scenarios. They are designed for long-term, stable operation and robust protection against impact, dust, and moisture.

Below are 13 all-in-one displays for 2025.

(Image credit: Absen)

Absen’s X163 V2 4K Series transforms the all-in-one LED display experience, delivering native 4K resolution, interactive touch capability, and seamless deployment in a single, elegant package. Built to eliminate unnecessary complexity, this next-generation platform streamlines installation, operation, and maintenance without compromising performance or aesthetics. The X163 V2 4K Series is purpose-built for corporate boardrooms, higher education environments, executive lobbies, and collaborative retail spaces. The X Series ships as a complete solution. Every unit includes an integrated controller, built-in power supply, precision audio system, and all essential display components; no additional hardware required. Installation takes hours, not days – drastically reducing labor time and deployment risk. Its integrated lift-type control box supports an impressive 97 percent screen-to-body ratio while ensuring rapid access for servicing in under five minutes without removing the panel. Flexibility is built into the foundation of the X163 V2 4K Series, as it can be wall-mounted, placed on a mobile stand, or paired with an electric height-adjustable bracket. The X163 V2 4K Series features a high-precision infrared touch system that supports natural, responsive engagement with no need for overlays or third-party tools.

(Image credit: DTEN)

DTEN’s D7X 27 redefines workplace versatility. It is a powerful, all-in-one collaboration solution designed to meet the demands of today’s hybrid and dynamic work environments with minimal IT complexity. With a sleek, 27-inch capacitive touchscreen and advanced audiovisual features, it’s a flexible endpoint that adapts across ever-changing digital use cases, including kiosks, contact centers, collaboration, and office wayfinding. Designed on a robust Android 12 compute platform, the D7X 27 integrates a multi-microphone array, three-camera system with 50MP center camera, and enterprise-grade speakers to ensure clear video and audio in one-on-one or small-space deployments. The high-precision, touch-enabled display supports both standalone operation and BYOD workflows via USB-C, providing users with a second monitor experience, device charging, and peripheral connectivity.

(Image credit: LG Electronics USA)

LG Electronics USA has expanded its dvLED portfolio with the launch of new 136-inch and 163-inch All-in-One DVLED displays (LAPA series), designed for fast, one-day installation.

LG’s latest LAPA series models feature a true all-in-one design, combining built-in loudspeakers, embedded webOS controllers, and a simplified power and signal setup that requires just a single standard AC plug. This streamlined configuration saves time and labor for technology integrators, enabling a full installation in just one day. Each DVLED module attaches easily to the supplied landscape wall mount using the provided tools, and once secured, a single power cord powers the entire display – simplifying connections and ensuring a clean, tidy installation.

“These two new models make LED a reality for virtually any organization, with one-day-install and effortless ‘plug-and-play’ setup supporting unlimited usage scenarios,” said Tom Bingham, director of B2B vertical markets at LG Electronics USA. “Built-in webOS and quad-core increase the simplicity at the heart of these models, making them the ideal solution for both integrators and end users.”

Combining ease of installation with exceptional performance, the LAPA series delivers Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, 500-nit brightness, and fine pixel pitches of 1.56mm (136-inch) and 1.88mm (163-inch), offering vibrant, high-clarity visuals for a wide range of commercial environments.

For added convenience, an optional dedicated stand is available, allowing users to position their display depending upon installation requirements easily. Additionally, the LAPA series can be seamlessly arranged side-by-side in a 1×N configuration, accommodating up to 10 screens to suit the specific installation site and purpose.

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

Nanolumens Captivate Series is an all-in-one display solution engineered to elevate collaboration across corporate, education and public environments.

Available in three optimized configurations, the latest Captivate Series combines a high-performance display, precision-engineered mount and streamlined remote control into one turnkey unit. By removing the complexity of traditional installations, Captivate delivers plug-and-play simplicity, enabling effortless deployment and immediate impact. The display is offered in three sizes to suit a variety of applications, including a 135-inch Full HD model ideal for mid-size conference rooms and classrooms, a 165-inch Full HD version tailored for larger collaboration spaces and executive boardrooms, and an 162-inch Ultra HD 4K display that offers immersive resolution for high-end environments.

Designed to support intuitive, dynamic collaboration, the new Captivate makes it easy for participants to share and connect from any device, whether using Windows, Mac, Android, or iOS. With built-in wireless functionality, users can present content from anywhere in the room, creating a more inclusive and engaging experience for every attendee. The display integrates seamlessly with major conferencing platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex, and features built-in audio and control systems to ensure meetings run smoothly right out of the box.

(Image credit: Neat)

Neat’s Neat Board Pro delivers a vivid display of power through a 65-inch multi-touch screen and naturally adaptive, far-reaching audio and video for immersive meeting experiences in one elegant device. It offers a range of extendable capabilities, collaboration applications, and uniquely flexible mounting options, and is perfect for medium to large meeting spaces. Its streamlined, all-in-one design ensures a fast setup, tidy workspace, ease of use, and little required maintenance. Anyone can set it up and get going within minutes, and with just a power output, you won't need to run additional cables across the room, minimizing complexity and clutter.

(Image credit: Optoma)

Optoma’s ProScene FHDC135 dvLED Display offers a quick and energy-efficient solution for exceptional performance in corporate, enterprise, education, house of worship, and retail environments. The FHDC135 is powered by efficient Flip Chip Chip-on-Board (COB) technology to maximize 700 nits of brightness and enhance light efficiency for cooler operations, ensuring consistent performance and longevity. It delivers exceptional clarity and depth—even in bright environments—and a 3,840Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion with reduced flickering. The FHDC135 arrives pre-calibrated and with pre-assembled, lightweight LED columns that eliminate the hassle of complex cabinet configurations while reducing installation time—and the flight case makes transportation easy.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic Projector and Display Americas’ All-In-One dvLED AD Series saves time and reduces labor, all while offering reliable AIO-LED for crisp, clear imagery—even in bright environments. The solution responds to the demand for narrow-pitch indoor LEDs that support flexible installation and expandability with high operability and long-term, stable operation. The All-In-One dvLED AD Series includes a 137- or 165-inch all-in-one LED display that combines high visibility and ease of installation, inheriting the high image processing technology and usability developed for professional LCD displays. The addition of an LED display gives users the freedom to choose the most suitable video display device for their environment and application.

(Image credit: Philips Professional Displays)

Philips Professional Displays’ (PPDS) Philips Unite LED 6015 stands as a breakthrough in advanced all-in-one (AIO) LED displays that has to be seen to be believed. Combining unparalleled flexibility and sustainability together with the latest advances in cutting-edge screen technology and eye-catching, stylish design—the innovative Philips Unite LED 6015 AIO effortlessly delivers best-in-class visual performances in any space. Its foldable design makes for speedy installation, portability between spaces or even sites, easy transportation, and compact storage. The 6015 can also be ordered with a bespoke flight case, protecting all parts of the display during storage and transport, including special protection for the screen.

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar UltraRes L Series Full HD resolution all-in-one MicroLED and LED displays combine the ease-of-use and best-in-class processing of the Planar UltraRes family with award-winning Planar fine pixel pitch LED technology as an ideal replacement to projection in meeting rooms and classrooms. The display comes with a wall mount and can be quickly assembled with only two people. It features on-board processing, audio, power from a standard 110V outlet, native multi-point touch and multiple inputs to support simultaneous viewing of up to four content sources. Optional rolling floor stand is available.

Integrated speakers, native interactive touch and multiple inputs support simple content sharing and collaboration, while the intuitive column LED design makes setup and maintenance a breeze.

(Image credit: QSTECH)

QSTECH’s XWALL V3 135-Inch 4K LED AIO Display is a dedicated conference room product that integrates display, audio amplification, video conferencing, video processing, and computing systems into a single device. This all-in-one solution addresses issues of complex audiovisual equipment setups and inconvenient operations in meeting scenarios, making it the optimal choice for efficiency. Featuring a 0.7mm pixel pitch and 4K ultra-high resolution, it incorporates the latest Hyber-bit 2.0 technology across all series. With 110 percent NTSC wide color gamut and 15,000:1 contrast ratio, the display delivers vivid, richly detailed visuals. Additionally, COB optical film technology and matte surface treatment reduce reflectivity by 60 percent, while the soft light source expands viewing angles.

(Image credit: Sharp)

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), launched its new All-In-One Direct View LED displays. The LD-AF Series furthers Sharp's LED display portfolio with its enhanced features and seamless integration across Sharp's product line, making it ideal for corporate or education environments.

The All-In-One Direct View LED displays, available in two sizes of 138 and 165 inches (diagonal), provide a seamless image with the high-quality contrast and brightness expected from dvLED. Unlike traditional LED displays, these models offer an easy, hassle-free installation process and can be set up in as little as two hours, with no special training required. Additionally, the plug-and-play functionality allows for a simple, efficient experience in areas like classrooms, conference rooms, and meeting spaces.

Designed to be user-friendly, the LED All-In-One models feature elements from Sharp's PN-ME2 Series, supporting the same user interface and control protocol, as well as robust SOC functionality with NaViSet Administrator2, Crestron connected and Eshare. The models are equipped with various connection terminals, including HDMIx3 and USB-C, large-capacity speakers, and built-in Wi-Fi for wireless screen sharing and media player functionality.

(Image credit: SiliconCore)

This product might fall outside the "all-in-one" category, but its ultra-portability deserves noting.

SiliconCore Technology’s Mobile Foldable LED Columns deliver high-resolution performance and ultra-portability in a sustainable, reconfigurable format. Engineered with Common Cathode IQ, each column consumes up to 50 percent less power while delivering superior brightness and lifespans exceeding 100,000 hours. Designed to fold, roll, and deploy in minutes with no rigging or calibration, they empower more users to access premium LED performance without infrastructure limitations. From hybrid studios to mobile activations, these columns democratize advanced visual technology, enabling scalable, energy-efficient installations wherever inspiration strikes.

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

The LDS Series is a mobile, all-in-one solution that arrives pre-assembled in a flight case for fast, flexible deployment—ideal for events and temporary installations.

The LDS138-151 mobile dvLED display is a game-changer for event-driven and retail environments. It sets up in minutes—no wall mounts or technical crew required. Simply unfold, plug into a standard 20-amp outlet, and deliver stunning visuals on demand.

Universities are embracing dvLED to transform large venues like auditoriums and gymnasiums into high-impact communication hubs. With easy operation and durable builds, these systems thrive in high-traffic settings where reliability matters most.

dvLED once came with a steep learning curve and hefty installation costs. That’s no longer the case. Thanks to advancements in design and manufacturing, dvLED is now both more affordable and easier to deploy.

“dvLED technology is improving as prices come down, which opens up new opportunities for higher education, large conference rooms, and public spaces,” said Shane Roma, technical product manager at ViewSonic. “Our all-in-one systems make video walls seamless and easier than ever to specify and install.”

Roma also pointed to ViewSonic’s integration of GOB (Glue-On-Board) technology, which enhances durability—making dvLED a strong choice even in high-touch or public areas.