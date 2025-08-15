What to Know about the GUDE Systems’ Expert Power Control 8291-2

The GUDE Systems Expert Power Control (EPC) 8291-2 is an intelligent AC/DC power distribution unit (PDU) designed for modern AV/IT installations in various environments, from lecture halls to data centers. This compact 1RU device offers high-density power, supporting up to 21 devices through 17 DC and 4 AC active switched and metered ports, thus eliminating the need for bulky adapters.

Key features include native 5V, 12V, 24V, and 110–230V outputs, simple configuration, and support for both DHCP and static IP assignment. The EPC 8291-2 boasts individual outlet-level metering across all DC ports, providing precise load distribution and granular visibility into power data such as current, voltage, and power factor. It also supports environmental sensors for temperature, humidity, and air pressure.

For remote management, technicians can access advanced analytics via an IP interface, while individual outlet switching is available through multiple protocols. Self-healing ICMP/TCP watchdogs can automatically reboot unresponsive devices, resolving up to 90% of service issues without manual intervention. This PDU enhances managed service delivery, reducing downtime and operational costs. Security is a priority, with features like a robust 300W power supply, outlet-level protection, and encrypted communication, ensuring reliability for critical AV/IT environments.