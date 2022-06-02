IHSE USA's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE USA (opens in new tab)

This InfoComm will be one of immense presence for us. Joining us in our booth will be kvm-tec, the KVMoIP solutions provider we acquired last year. Not only will we be showcasing our latest hardware solutions, but also how these solutions integrate with those from kvm-tec. We will share how these combined solutions address arising KVMoIP requirements in command-and-control environments beyond traditional high-end broadcast, including military, government, telecommunications, and security markets.

"A big highlight will be our Draco MV42-H2DH dual-head HDMI 2.0 multiviewer. It’s designed to add much-sought-after flexibility to KVM management systems." —Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE USA

A big highlight will be our Draco MV42-H2DH dual-head HDMI 2.0 multiviewer. It’s designed to add much-sought-after flexibility to KVM management systems. The unit offers a unique set of visualization features for control rooms and other environments where monitoring and managing multiple active computers from a dual-head workstation is required. It’s capable of handling ultra-high-resolution video displays up to 4K/UHD at a 60Hz frame rate, features four dual inputs and two dual outputs, and allows for simultaneous playout in applications using dual-head displays or where a local and remote display need to be managed from a single source. The system’s individual screens can be arranged freely and displayed in different modes: fullscreen, quadscreen, picture-in-picture, preview, 2+2, and free mode. It’s a powerful solution with a wide breadth and depth of features, and we can’t wait to show it to you.

We’ll also debut our new Draco tera IP Gateway to the pro AV sector. It provides IHSE KVM users with the ability to bridge multiple KVM matrices over existing IP networks within buildings, across campuses, and between remote corporate offices. It combines the high levels of security and performance of the Draco tera KVM system with the flexibility and ease of connectivity inherent in IP-based communication. Therefore, it allows users to access remote computers and interact in real time with minimal latency and no visible artifacts, with the full confidence of a highly secure KVM system.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: N2548

