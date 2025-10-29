ISE 2026 Launches Inaugural CyberSecurity Summit

Integrated Systems Europe is launching the CyberSecurity Summit, a new addition to the ISE 2026 content program. Scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 5, the Summit will tackle the escalating cybersecurity challenges confronting the Pro AV and systems integration industries, as digital threats increasingly impact critical infrastructure, smart buildings, venues, and public services. With cybercrime surging across Europe and globally, the timing of ISE’s new Summit couldn’t be more relevant.

The Summit is part of ISE 2026’s overarching theme, Push Beyond, which challenges the global AV and systems integration community to redefine what’s possible. By introducing the CyberSecurity Summit, ISE is pushing beyond traditional boundaries to address one of the most urgent and complex issues facing the industry today.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a technical afterthought, it’s a business-critical factor,” said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. “For AV manufacturers, integrators, and technology users, it’s essential for accessing public tenders, ensuring regulatory compliance, and building long-term trust with clients.”

As AV systems become increasingly networked and embedded in enterprise, public sector, and venue environments, they are directly exposed to the same vulnerabilities as traditional IT infrastructure. From control rooms and conferencing platforms to digital signage, smart buildings, and event venues, AV solutions are now high-value targets for ransomware, data breaches, social engineering, and denial-of-service attacks. At ISE’s CyberSecurity Summit, AV professionals will learn about safeguarding critical systems, navigate evolving regulations like NIS2 and ISO 27001, and transform cybersecurity from a vulnerability into a strategic advantage, before it’s too late.

Summit chair Pere Ferrer i Sastre, former directorgeneral of the Catalan Police with extensive experience in public security, digital transformation, regulatory frameworks, and critical infrastructure management, will facilitate discussions addressing emerging digital threats to the AV and systems integration sectors.

“Cybersecurity is no longer optional; it lies at the heart of every AV innovation," he explained. "ISE’s CyberSecurity Summit brings together the brightest minds in our industry to confront today’s digital threats head-on and turn them into strategic advantages. By sharing actionable insights, proven strategies, and real-world experience, we will empower AV professionals to protect critical systems, lead with confidence, and build a safer, smarter future for the entire industry.”

The CyberSecurity Summit at ISE 2026 will unite AV and cybersecurity leaders to tackle the most pressing challenges facing connected AV systems in critical infrastructure, smart buildings, and corporate environments. Opening with Pere Ferrer, the Summit features keynotes from Shaun Reardon (DNV Cyber) on building cyber resilience, Timo Kosig and Andrew Dowsett (Barco Control Rooms) on secure operations, and Pedro Pablo Pérez (TRC) on protecting corporate communications. Roundtables with Laura Caballero (Cybersecurity Agency of Catalonia), Folly Farrel (TÜV SÜD), and Sergi Carmona (Veolia España) will explore compliance, governance, and best practices for securing critical AV environments.