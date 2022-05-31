Christie's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Steve Capling, Director of Marketing at Christie

Like so many others, we’re excited to meet face-to-face again with our partners and customers at InfoComm 2022, and to showcase our latest technology. At our booth this year, we’ll be demonstrating how our content management and image processing technologies are designed to work seamlessly together with our display solutions to deliver exceptional experiences for virtually any application.

Many industry professionals know Christie for our display technologies, and we continue to innovate and develop industry-leading projection technology and LED video wall solutions, but many aren’t aware of our content management and image processing technologies that help AV integrators and end users create end-to-end AV solutions. Our award-winning Pandoras Box Version 8 media and show control hardware/software will be driving all our displays at InfoComm, along with Christie Terra and Spyder X80 solutions.

Additionally, attendees will get to see our new 0.9mm Core Series II LED, plus a tech preview of our award-winning MicroTiles LED in a new 1.0mm pixel pitch.

And of course, we continue to push the boundaries of RGB pure laser technology development. If you recall, we introduced the D4K40-RGB, one of the first all-in-one RGB pure laser projectors, in 2018; we have continued to evolve our RGB projector lineup with the Griffyn Series in 2020; and most recently, the M 4K25 RGB late last year—both of which will be at the show. RGB pure laser technology enhances the customer experience with color approaching full Rec. 2020, while reducing sound levels, size and weight among other beneficial features.

Finally, we will demonstrate two Inspire Series 1DLP projectors in combination with Christie Mystique, one of the most advanced automated camera-based warping and blending software solutions on the market, to show how quickly Mystique re-aligns the blended image.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: N2145

