Kramer's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Gilad Yron, CEO at Kramer (opens in new tab)

In recent years, the Alaskan Kodiak bear has begun supplementing its salmon diet, during food shortages, with elderberries, which now ripen early due to the changing climate. This is just one example of an animal successfully adapting to fluctuating conditions. And, just as in nature, businesses must constantly evolve. too.

"Kramer is now poised to lead the audio-visual industry across multiple mega trends, from always-on collaboration to mission-critical communication." —Gilad Yron, CEO at Kramer

We only need to look to the past few years to see how difficult circumstances can bring about exciting change. In the early months of the pandemic, Scottish beermaker BrewDog began making hand sanitizing gel. Ralph Lauren pivoted from fashion to face masks. And, as lockdown kept us all separated, the team at Kramer refocused our efforts to create immersive audio-visual experiences that help people stay connected, even when far apart.

At InfoComm, I’m proud to present Kramer’s transformation as the leading technology provider of creativity, collaboration, and engagement platforms. We call this the “physi-digi”—navigating the seamless intersection of physical and digital now ever present in our hybrid world.

This is reflected in Kramer’s new branding, which we’ll exhibit at the event. Focusing on the modern needs of the end user, our new visual identity and themes represent seamless and infinite connections—the very same offered by Kramer’s technology.

Our InfoComm booth will also showcase new products and solutions, including our KDS-7 portfolio of scalable AVoIP solutions, the upgraded line of Kramer collaboration devices, and new features on the VIA platform. Plus, we’ll demonstrate software solutions from UC Workspace, following our acquisition of the company.

Kramer is now poised to lead the audio-visual industry across multiple mega trends, from always-on collaboration to mission-critical communication. And, just like the Alaskan bears, we’re ready to navigate whatever the world throws at us next—and help our end users do the same.

I hope you enjoy the exhibition, and I look forward to meeting you there.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: W723

