Recommended reading

InfoComm 2025 Impulses: Why NETGEAR Makes AV over IP Easy

By ( Systems Contractor News ) Contributions from published

John Henkel discusses trends, products, and what to expect at the NETGEAR booth in Orlando this June.

NETGEAR AV InfoComm Impulses logo.
(Image credit: Future)

InfoComm 2025 heads back to the Orange County Convention Center this June 7-13 in Orlando. SCN continues its look at InfoComm 2025 exhibitors talking trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2025 on AV Network]

Today, John Henkel, product marketing director, NETGEAR AV, discusses constant evolution.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

John Henkel: NETGEAR AV’s focus continues to be making IT easier for AV. We’ve added more people to our Pro AV Design Engineering team, more products with more capabilities, and more partners. We strive to live by our phrase: We make AV over IP easy.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

JH: Across the show floor, we’ll hear more about AI than anyone expects (or maybe even wants to hear). Aside from that, I’d say IT is a buzzword. How AV integrates into IT and vice versa is STILL a topic for conversation and is more relevant than ever.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

JH: It’s all about connections. And I don’t mean that in an Ethernet sort of way. Connecting with the people who use our products is what inspires and drives us. The conversations we have about the challenges that exist and how we can help people overcome them is what InfoComm is all about. Oh yeah, and the chance we get to show off our cool stuff to people who have not seen it yet is also very inspiring.

SCN: Why is NETGEAR Engage 2.0 an important upgrade for AVoIP environments?

JH: Constant evolution. That’s what software development is all about and with NETGEAR Engage, we are packing in more features with every release. With v2.0, we added control over our Pro Router (PR460X) and our Wi-Fi 7 Access Points (WBE718 and WBE758) so you get to use the same free and award-winning Engage software for your entire networking package. Plus, there are always new profiles and enhancements to existing profiles for quick configuration of AV networks.

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Senior Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.

With contributions from