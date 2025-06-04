InfoComm 2025 Impulses: Why NETGEAR Makes AV over IP Easy

InfoComm 2025 heads back to the Orange County Convention Center this June 7-13 in Orlando. SCN continues its look at InfoComm 2025 exhibitors talking trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2025 on AV Network]

Today, John Henkel, product marketing director, NETGEAR AV, discusses constant evolution.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

John Henkel: NETGEAR AV’s focus continues to be making IT easier for AV. We’ve added more people to our Pro AV Design Engineering team, more products with more capabilities, and more partners. We strive to live by our phrase: We make AV over IP easy.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

JH: Across the show floor, we’ll hear more about AI than anyone expects (or maybe even wants to hear). Aside from that, I’d say IT is a buzzword. How AV integrates into IT and vice versa is STILL a topic for conversation and is more relevant than ever.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

JH: It’s all about connections. And I don’t mean that in an Ethernet sort of way. Connecting with the people who use our products is what inspires and drives us. The conversations we have about the challenges that exist and how we can help people overcome them is what InfoComm is all about. Oh yeah, and the chance we get to show off our cool stuff to people who have not seen it yet is also very inspiring.

SCN: Why is NETGEAR Engage 2.0 an important upgrade for AVoIP environments?

JH: Constant evolution. That’s what software development is all about and with NETGEAR Engage, we are packing in more features with every release. With v2.0, we added control over our Pro Router (PR460X) and our Wi-Fi 7 Access Points (WBE718 and WBE758) so you get to use the same free and award-winning Engage software for your entire networking package. Plus, there are always new profiles and enhancements to existing profiles for quick configuration of AV networks.