How Sharp Will Power the Next Generation of Visual Communication

Meeting today's demand for smarter, more adaptable display tech, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America has unveiled the new PN-E Series—a new lineup of commercial-grade displays, built to meet the evolving needs of digital signage, workplace collaboration and dynamic information sharing.

The PN-E Series packs seven screen sizes—32, 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 86-inch Class sizes—designed for lighting up retail spaces, energizing classrooms, or commanding boardrooms. The PN-E Series is engineered for flexibility and visual impact. High haze panels reduce glare, while its minimalist four-sided bezel ensures streamlined viewing.

With UHD 3840x2160 resolution (Full HD for 32 inches), 350 nits of brightness, and support for landscape, portrait, and 0-±20-degree tilt orientations, the PN-E Series fits seamlessly into a variety of settings. Dual HDMI 2.0 inputs, a USB-C input, and an integrated media player, enable plug-and-play simplicity with high-quality performance.

Built tough with metal bezels, high haze anti-glare panels, and rated for 16/7 operation, these displays deliver next-level reliability—and they're backed by Sharp's three-year limited commercial warranty. The PN-E Series also supports both Sharp and NEC's legacy command protocols, making them a smart, scalable fit for both enterprise rollouts and one-off installs.

"With the PN-E Series, we set out to cut the complexity and give integrators and end-users exactly what they need— rock-solid displays with impressive performance that blend perfectly with other tech," said Patrick Dure, associate product manager, SIICA. "Whether it's enhancing a classroom or supporting a retail signage network, this essential series offers the perfect balance of quality, versatility and value."

Purpose-built to perform across a wide range of industries, including enterprise, retail environments, K–12 education, and houses of worship, the PN-E Series is a great option for digital signage networks, corporate collaboration spaces, and higher ed environments.