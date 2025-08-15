How Sharp Will Power the Next Generation of Visual Communication

High-resolution imaging, flexible installation, and plug-and-play functionality meet the demands of modern businesses.

A teacher giving a presentation on engineering in front of a new PN-E Series Display from Sharp,
Meeting today's demand for smarter, more adaptable display tech, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America has unveiled the new PN-E Series—a new lineup of commercial-grade displays, built to meet the evolving needs of digital signage, workplace collaboration and dynamic information sharing.

The PN-E Series packs seven screen sizes—32, 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 86-inch Class sizes—designed for lighting up retail spaces, energizing classrooms, or commanding boardrooms. The PN-E Series is engineered for flexibility and visual impact. High haze panels reduce glare, while its minimalist four-sided bezel ensures streamlined viewing.

With UHD 3840x2160 resolution (Full HD for 32 inches), 350 nits of brightness, and support for landscape, portrait, and 0-±20-degree tilt orientations, the PN-E Series fits seamlessly into a variety of settings. Dual HDMI 2.0 inputs, a USB-C input, and an integrated media player, enable plug-and-play simplicity with high-quality performance.

Built tough with metal bezels, high haze anti-glare panels, and rated for 16/7 operation, these displays deliver next-level reliability—and they're backed by Sharp's three-year limited commercial warranty. The PN-E Series also supports both Sharp and NEC's legacy command protocols, making them a smart, scalable fit for both enterprise rollouts and one-off installs.

"With the PN-E Series, we set out to cut the complexity and give integrators and end-users exactly what they need— rock-solid displays with impressive performance that blend perfectly with other tech," said Patrick Dure, associate product manager, SIICA. "Whether it's enhancing a classroom or supporting a retail signage network, this essential series offers the perfect balance of quality, versatility and value."

Purpose-built to perform across a wide range of industries, including enterprise, retail environments, K–12 education, and houses of worship, the PN-E Series is a great option for digital signage networks, corporate collaboration spaces, and higher ed environments.

